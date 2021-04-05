Telmex, izzi and Totalplay lead complaints on fixed internet

April 3, 2021 | 5:00 am

Internet was the telecommunications service most used during the year of the pandemic and also the one that received the most complaints to the Soy User platform, mainly from companies such as Telmex, Izzi and Totalplay.

The platform created jointly by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) revealed that this service was the one that received the most complaints in the last quarter of 2020: a total of 2,234 both from fixed internet and mobile.

This service is followed in complaints by the pair of fixed telephony plus fixed internet, with 2,129 registered complaints.

Telmex concentrates 54.9% of the total complaints of internet service registered in the quarter, although the double of the fixed telephony offer plus internet of the company controlled by Carlos Slim exceeded by almost 30% the volume of internet complaints in the modality of single play.

Izzi was the second company with the highest number of complaints about the connectivity offer in the closing period of 2020, with a total of 313 complaints, followed by the pair that integrates the fixed telephony service, with 154 complaints.

In internet service failures, the third place in complaints is occupied by Totalplay, with 101 complaints from the internet service and 72 from the combination of double play of fixed line plus internet.

In total, 6,639 pages were channeled to service providers, discounting 11 cases attended by the IFT and 774 canceled.

Telmex, Izzi, AT&T, Telcel, Megacable, Totalplay concentrate 87.9% (a total of 5,837 complaints) of the total complaints submitted to the platform in the last quarter of 2020.

Nonconformities

Complaints for service failures were the most reported by users, followed by charges, balances and bonuses, and portability.

Of the total of 6,639 complaints received, 66.4% correspond to failures in the service, not only of the internet, but also of both fixed and mobile telephony, as well as pay television.

In second place for non-conformities is the item of balances, charges and notifications, which represents 13.4% of the total.

These elements are followed in the list of reasons for nonconformities by portability and hiring.

In lower volume of complaints are reasons such as cell phone unlocking, advertising, change of plans, accessibility, equipment warranty and change of modality.