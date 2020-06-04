The Tor network is an anonymous way of surfing the internet used by thousands of people around the world. Its independent infrastructure consisting of ten servers spread across Canada, the United States and Europe allows users to surf the web with virtually no trace. To do this, it uses nodes (or relays) that allow it to offer a wider width range and thus have more stable navigation. It can be accessed from anywhere in the world. However an investigation by UNAM and the Magma Project discovered that the Telmex provider is blocking access to the Tor network servers in Mexico since at least 2016.

In Mexico there are between 10 and 15 thousand people who use the Tor network, although there have been public reports since 2016 that Telmex blocks the nodes of the network that facilitate navigation. In fact between 2015 and 2017 the network saw a considerable decrease in the number of users in our country, and those who wanted to continue using it had to change providers according to R3D. Since then Telmex blocks access to seven of the ten servers on the network.

Tor allows not only navigation but also the use of other tools that are used by civil organizations, journalists and activists in different countries:

“Tor is a low-latency anonymous distribution network for TCP-based applications such as web browsers, email communication, security layers, instant messaging and other services,” says the research.

The advisory council of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) declared that the practice of censoring and limiting access to this network threatens the privacy of users and Internet users, and that go against net neutrality in Mexico.

