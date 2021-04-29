tell the truth to stay alive ‘reveals the possible origin of the lice infestation in’ Big Brother VIP 7 ‘

Telecinco resumed this Wednesday the broadcast of the Rocío docuserie: tell the truth to stay alive. He did so after he stopped last week to make way for a interview with its protagonist, Rocío Carrasco.

The program uses to reap huge audiences and be the most talked about trend on Twitter. Users tend to quickly connect the dots and reach conclusions that sometimes escape even the Mediaset collaborators themselves, and with the last episode of the documentary broadcast they realized something that linked them to Big Brother VIP 7.

In that chapter, Rocío Carrasco elaborated on Olga Moreno, and regarding the work of this and Antonio David as parents of David and Rocío Flores. Then, the protagonist of the documentary alluded to the fact that, for six years, she was “lice hunting”, and that the children left with the problem solved, but returned the following weeks with more lice.

So much so that he remembered that at first he was ashamed to buy products at the pharmacy to combat them, but later it became a habit. In relation to this, he told an anecdote that occurred after a tragic incident in which Rocío went to the hospital after her son was admitted for five days without his mother being notified, the boy said when he met her: “I knew you would come, mommy. See, Olga?”

At that moment, Rocío Carrasco met her son, David Flores, in the hospital bed with Olga Moreno. Then, he warned Moreno to check all the heads, as they could have lice. According to him, they ended up doing a “hunting operation” in the hospital itself, since they were all infected.

On the social network, they quickly recalled that, in the Big Brother VIP in which Antonio David participated, in the seventh edition, there was a big problem with lice, and contestants such as Mila Ximénez or Alba Carrillo suffered them.

On Twitter, they even picked up a video in which the Super himself informed the participants of the problem, and also point out, some with humor, that a moment of Save me diary in which the collaborators shaved their heads It obeyed the same reason, since it coincided with the incorporation of Antonio David to the program.