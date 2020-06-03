As the lights went out this Tuesday, Jorge Jesus went to his official Instagram profile and announced what all the red-black fans wanted to read: his stay for another year at Flamengo. On the social network, the coach confirmed the contract renewal and explained the reasons for the decision:

– My representatives reached an agreement today with Flamengo’s board of directors to renew my contract for another year. My friendly relations with all the players, the club structure and Nação Rubro-Negra were decisive to touch my heart and spoke louder in my decision. Thank you all for your affection, recognition and support for our work – the technician posted, with the following caption next to the image:

– Tell the Nation I stay!

Jorge Jesus will stay another year at Flamengo (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Now, Jorge Jesus’ new bond will continue until June 2021. The previous one, it should be noted, would expire on the 19th of this month.

Jesus was announced by Flamengo on June 1, 2019. And the coach has a curiosity in this period when he is at the head of the Rio club: he adds more cups raised, five in all, than defeats (four).

THE DEAL



In order to keep the most successful coach of the last years in Flamengo, Rubro-Negro had been handling the conversations for the renewal of the Portuguese with caution, aware that the coach’s contract would expire soon and using the time in his favor, along the lines of the soap Gabigol .

The duration of the new agreement had been one of the obstacles in the conversations, since Flamengo wanted, from the beginning, to extend the contract until December 2021 – which is when Rodolfo Landim’s term of office ends. But the initial scope has not been reached.

The values ​​of bonuses linked to the achievements and clauses for their departure, such as offers from pre-determined clubs in Europe, were also on the agenda, especially after the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which caused Jesus to give up the initial request, taking into account recent view of the euro’s high.

Flamengo tends to make the official announcement this Wednesday.

