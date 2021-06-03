Tell Me Why for free during pride month

Steam continues with its dynamic of free games, this time thanks to DONTNOD and Xbox Game Studios, with the total Tell Me Why rebate and the full content of its three chapters on the occasion of the celebration of pride month, to show its “deep appreciation to the many players, especially trans and queer players, who have found understanding and hope in our game”.

Available completely free of charge, to get hold of this game we will only have to access its file in the Steam web store (Tell Me Why), log in with our account, and add the game to our library. Method that we can replicate exactly through the gaming platform’s desktop application.

In addition, since its availability is focused on the celebration of pride month, this 100% discount will be available until next July 1 at 8:00 (Spanish peninsula time), counting on the whole month to get hold of it. And it is that once added to our library, it will be ours forever.

Tell me why

Awarded as “Best Impactful Game” at the past The Game Awards 2020, this narrative adventure comes to us from the studio behind the acclaimed Life is Strange franchise.

In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the mysteries of their beloved but troubled childhood, set in a beautiful Alaskan town featuring real characters, mature themes, and fascinating choices.

Choose your choices well, as they will affect the course of lives, and discover how strong the bond that unites these twins is through the three chapters of this profound story.

Tell Me Why Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 4130 or AMD FX 4300 Memory: 4 GB of RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 750Ti or Nvidia GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon R7 260X or AMD Radeon RX 560 Storage: 25 GB of space DirectX available: Version 11

