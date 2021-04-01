Tell me where the vaccine is pricked and I’ll tell you how much it will hurt

04/01/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

There are already 7,571,439 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 administered and 2,604,209 people who have already received the full schedule. These are the updated data of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

Vaccines that, according to data from the 3rd Pharmacovigilance Report on COVID-19 Vaccines Spanish Medicines AgencyIt is only producing mild side effects, such as fever, headache and body aches, in addition to pain in the puncture area.

And it is precisely on this point that the General Council of Nursing you want to influence all the doses that still have to be administered.

Because, according to the nurses, locating the injection site well is essential to avoid the appearance of injuries or adverse reactions that can go beyond a simple temporary local pain.

As Guadalupe Fontán, a nurse at the Research Institute of the General Nursing Council, explains, “the vaccination process is being carried out by the nurses in a very agile way.”

Therefore, he insists on the importance of these professionals and not others who carry out the vaccination and that, in this process, “there are many steps that must be followed scrupulously.”

In addition, warns José Antonio Forcada, president of the National Association of Nursing and Vaccines ANENVAC, “an incorrect technique or application in inappropriate anatomical sites can lead to injuries or more serious adverse reactions than usual.”

Because according to this expert, “it is not just the act of pricking, the vaccination act comprises a whole series of steps to guarantee the objectives of a vaccination, achieve immunity, avoid adverse effects and offer the highest quality of intervention.”

Graphic made by the National Association of Nursing and Vaccines

The sweet spot

Each injectable drug is administered differently according to laboratory specifications. There are several types of needles available for this.

In addition, it is not the same to vaccinate a baby, than an adult, or an elderly person. And who best knows how to administer vaccines are the nursing professionals.

As José Antonio Forcada, president of ANENVAC, explains, “vaccines must be administered in the anatomical place where greater immunogenicity and less reactogenicity are achieved. In addition, it must be an area where the risk of producing any type of injury is minimal.

Thus, when we speak of adults, the best place to administer intramuscular injections, such as vaccines, is in the middle of the deltoid muscle, the one in the shoulder.

The deltoid is a large muscle thanks to which we are able to move the arm in different directions.

Applying the Covid-19 vaccines in this area reduces “the risk of injury to any nerve or vessel and achieves very good immunogenicity with low reactogenicity,” explains Forcada.

Adverse effects after injection

It is common that, both after the coronavirus vaccine, as against others such as influenza, hepatitis, discomfort arises in the area that subside after a few days, however, it is also possible, although exceptionally, that injuries occur with pain that last for days or a swollen glands of the armpit.

For this reason, Guadalupe Fontán points out that “it is very important that the population be informed that there is a local discomfort that occurs after the injection quite frequently.” This usually subsides after a few days and we should not worry about it.

In addition, Fontán adds, “the technical sheets describe another type of post-vaccination reactions in which we have to be very careful because there may be axillary inflammation or adenopathy and pain that lasts for weeks and even limits mobility.”

In these cases, you should always consult with the professional to assess it, but always remain calm.

As for whether these injection-related adverse reactions differ between some vaccines and others, Forcada clarifies, “they are similar between the three currently available vaccines.”

When you started getting vaccinated with AstraZeneca Some news were published about sick leave among teachers due to the mild side effects (fever and malaise) of the vaccine.

Despite this, the Nursing Council points out that “messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) produce a greater frequency and intensity of adverse reactions in the second doses, while, in the adenovirus vaccine (AstraZeneca), the intensity and frequency is lower in the second dose ».

Although they also recognize differences in vaccine reaction depending on the patient profile, young people being the ones who suffer them most frequently and intensely.