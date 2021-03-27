Tell me what your eyes are like and I’ll tell you who you are

Surely you have heard it said that “the eyes express more than the mouth can say” and this is not far from reality because today I am going to tell you what your look says according to the type of eyes you have:

Almond eyes: As their name implies, they have a similar shape to an almond, they are very common and you recognize them because they have the outer edges sloping upwards and are very symmetrical. To recognize if you have almond shaped, you must look in the mirror and if you see the eyelid easily it means that your eyes are almond shaped. People who have this type of eyes are characterized by managing their impulses and emotions very well, no matter how angry they are, they prefer to keep quiet so as not to regret it later. They are very disciplined, warm and have a lot of common sense.

Small eyes: This type of eyes is reduced compared to the other features of the face, even Asian eyes fall into this category because the creases of the eyelids are not visible. People with small eyes are observant, perfectionists, and don’t trust just anyone easily, but when they do they are faithful and loyal.

Large eyes: They are usually very round, striking and this part of the face stands out easily, you can identify them by their size and shape. People with big eyes are recognized for having a sexy look, in addition to people with this type of eyes they associate them with intelligence, they are usually very curious because they often wonder why and how of things.

So as kisses are more important than the mouth, the same happens with the look, it is more impressive than the shape of the eyes and its beauty is not in the color but in the light that they radiate when looking.

Here I share the link of the video to which this column refers:

https://www.facebook.com/MariaMarinOnline/videos/1929516767195609

For more motivation follow me on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MariaMarinOnline

Instagram: @mariamarinmotivation

https://www.instagram.com/mariamarinmotivation/