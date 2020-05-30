May 30, 2020 | 5:00 am

Before the pandemic, the use of mobile telephony and data was different. However, the common denominator is that year after year the plans offered by the different operators in the mobile market vary, it does not matter if you are a prepaid or postpaid user.

One of the main changes in 2019 compared to the previous year occurred in the prepaid segment, that is, the one in which users recharge: the basket of included megabytes (MB) increased, specifically in recharges of 50, 100, 150 and 200 pesos, according to the IFT’s 2020 Comparative Information Report on Plans and Rates of Mobile Telecommunications Services.

The results reflected in this study show better competition conditions, which translates into more accessible prices and better service packages for users.

the regulatory authority noted in the report.

Compared to 2019, 67% of prepaid schemes are made for recharge amounts of 100 and 200 pesos; while 50% of those made for 150, and 33% of those made for amounts of 50 pesos increased their MB basket to browse the internet compared to what was offered in 2018.

Regarding mobile service plans in the postpaid scheme, an increase in the MB basket was also identified with respect to those included in 2019.

Specifically, in basic profile plans. In 2019, the MB included were between 1,000 and 6,156; while, in 2020, they fluctuate between 1,000 and 8,192.

The objective of the report is to provide useful information to users that allows them to compare and make better informed decisions, while analyzing the offer that dealers and Virtual Mobile Operators make.

It also shows the evolution that the main mobile telephony operators have had in Mexico, for example AT&T increased its market share, going from 15.56% to 17.15% between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the same period of 2019.

For its part, América Móvil reduced its own, falling from 70.72% to 69.84%, as did Telefónica, which fell from 11.72% to 10.93%.

As of the fourth quarter of 2019, the company controlled by Carlos Slim reported 68 million 49,340 lines of the mobile broadband service; Telefónica had 10 million 645,501 and AT&T, 16 million 706,482, which reflects that, currently, the operator of Spanish origin has the least market.

In addition to the change in the participation of operators in the mobile market, the contingency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic changed the habits of mobile users, who, given the call to stay at home, use fixed networks more.