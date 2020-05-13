The coronavirus has caused a forced and hasty establishment of a working model that has broken into our lives to stay. IECISA, in addition to facing the challenge of working from home in your own company, offers workplace, maintenance and logistics services so that other companies can develop it in the best conditions.

A couple of months ago, very few companies could boast of having an established structure to immediately establish teleworking for practically all of its staff. Neither the main multinationals nor the SMEs. Virtually no company was prepared to face the business and work environment that coronavirus has caused. In fact, some of them did not even consider this work model to be advantageous for productivity, nor were they considering implementing it in the short term. Others, at best, limited themselves to drawing a fuzzy approach on paper and drawing possible situations in which to introduce work from home minimally. The arrival of COVID-19 broke any scheme or approach and forced teleworking to be forced and improvised. At IECISA they have had to face the challenge from two angles: on the one hand, to successfully implement the model in their own company and, on the other hand, to guarantee the companies they serve in the same way and with the same efficiency.

The approach and implementation has not been easy for anyone. The contingency plans managed by the companies were, at least, very limited. Many of them were even at the starting point. That initial step consisted of drawing up a list with all the employees on the staff and establishing their functions to determine who had the possibility of working from home and who did not. Once the profiles were defined, it was the turn to provide workers with the necessary material as soon as possible so that they could perform their functions remotely: computers, screens, internet connection or access to servers or applications, among others. Here came the second stumbling block, as many companies lacked the necessary resources and were forced to go to a saturated market, full of stock breaks, also facing unbudgeted spending.

Involving and motivating the staff, while aspiring to achieve optimal digital skills, is the main objective of IECISA’s strategy

Solidarity contrasts with bad habits

“The reality of how everything has exploded has brought out a series of deficiencies that show that the duties were not done and that we were not prepared” explain from the department of innovation and virtualization of the IECISA job. Modifying and adapting existing routines and social behavior is the second step and will determine much of the success of the model. “Here it has been necessary to follow the good practices of the existing methodologies and process libraries”, explain the IECISA experts, who have detected a series of deficiencies in our habits. “All companies have encountered many weaknesses because there are no clear processes established when working from home or the good practices required by this model,” they say. Some of them are based, for example, on schedules, punctuality or the management of social behavior in the numerous videoconferences that fill the agendas of all workers these days. “You have to teach from how to enter a meeting remotely to how to intervene or, also, to the need to request the recording of the meeting,” they detail. But these weak points detected by companies have contrasted with adaptability, empathy and, especially, the enormous solidarity shown by employees to facilitate the implementation of the model.

Gain digital momentum and motivate staff

Motivating the staff and getting their involvement while aspiring to achieve a digital skill that even allowed for a digital transformation was the main objective of IECISA’s initial strategy. “We were looking for an impulse that motivated people to involve them: if they make their own the challenges are much more involved. It was important and necessary to improve the environment and the space and to see how to facilitate the way of collaborating among the workers ”, they assure. The forced landing of teleworking will force reflection for the future, where IECISA will accompany its clients to stabilize a model that will not be much less fleeting. “Its implantation was not contemplated, but it will be established. Teleworking has come to companies and has done it to stay for real ”, consider the experts in innovation at IECISA.

The analysis of this improvised trial period will require a maturation process in which IECISA will be at your disposal to stabilize the work begun in these weeks, provide them with the necessary tools to achieve daily life and thus be able to increase the productivity of their workers. “We will provide them with the tools to carry out correct change management and establish a roadmap to define the way of working from now on. It is about converting the forced and misplaced teleworking that we have faced into something stabilized ”, they detail from the company.

Virtual desktops or remote technical assistance: IECISA solutions

IECISA has ensured that security is exactly the same both in the employee’s home and in our offices

Until now, IECISA has made available to its clients a series of solutions in the form of a service and tools to guarantee a successful implementation of telework. First, it has enabled its employees to move their desks home through the implementation of a VDA that allows them to access all the documentation and applications that they use daily in the office and has provided them with the most secure and cutting-edge tools of the market for videoconferences, training or webinars. On the other hand, it has established an equipment rental system: they provide them with desktop and portable equipment so that they can meet their needs, take care of their installation and configuration and offer them permanent support and maintenance. Once the rental period has elapsed, they will return the equipment and pay only for the use. This is the indispensable catalog to ensure a successful implementation of telework, a model that has come into our lives in the most hasty way possible, but that does it to stay.

.