Teleworking stays | News | Operators

Vodafone has presented the IV Study on the state of digitization of Spanish companies and public administrations. This report analyzes how professionals and civil servants in Spain are experiencing digitization in their organizations. The Covid-19 pandemic makes this year the study acquire a special relevance because in recent months the digitization process has accelerated exponentially.

In the last few monthsthe digitization process has accelerated exponentially

These have been the main conclusions:

Teleworking stays

As the size of companies increases, teleworking has played a greater role during the months of the pandemic.

In the case of large companies, the implementation of teleworking has been the majority (94%), in addition these companies already had consolidated percentages of teleworking in their headquarters (50%).

At the opposite extreme, teleworking in micro-businesses has doubled to 30% during the months of the pandemic.

In the future, all organizations plan to reduce teleworking, but companies of all sizes will continue at levels slightly above the pre-pandemic situation. However, in the case of Public Administrations, the percentage of teleworking could remain at 55%, thus anticipating a notable increase compared to the previous situation.

Spanish companies consider that they had the necessary solutions for the implementation of teleworking in the pandemic. In fact, most companies perceive themselves as “Prepared” when they have had to face this solution in the pandemic context, being the segment of large companies and SMEs where this perception obtains its highest percentages (87% and 84% respectively). However, the Public Administrations believe that they have been less prepared to face this labor practice.

Covid-19 effect

The activity reduction has been the pattern that has marked the reality of companies during the pandemic, standing above 53% in microenterprises and SMEs, 49% for large companies, and 27% for Public Administrations, together with a percentage of entities that 14% in the case of micro-companies, 7% of SMEs, 7% of large companies and 2% of Public Administrations have had to cease their activity.

Companies recognize the importance of new technologies for their future activity

All companies and Public Administrations, regardless of the segment to which they belong, share the opinion on the importance of new technologies for your activity on the horizon next year. The greater the size of the company, the importance attributed to new technologies for the immediate future increases. The Public Administrations are the most convinced of their importance and consider these as very important or quite important 57% of micro-companies, 68% of SMEs, 82% in the case of large companies and for 84 % of the Public Administrations.

Teleworking stays.Concerns

All types of companies such as Public Administrations coincide in citing the Covid crisis-19 as his greatest concern, followed by concern for the general economic situation and the loss of turnover / sales and the evolution of its sector as other relevant aspects.

Although digitization does not appear as a concern of companies, concern about it increases as the number of company employees increases. It should be noted here that it is the Public Administrations that show the greatest concern in this regard, giving it a score of 7.8 out of 10.

Digitization benefits companies by mainly providing efficiency in processes and improvements in communication with customers. In the case of the Public Administration, the saving of time and money, together with the improvement of communication with the citizen, also stand out.

Finding and retaining the right talent is the main barrier to advancing digitization

Regarding the barriers to advance in digitization, the need for the right talent it becomes more patent and is the main barrier to advance in the digitization of companies and Public Administration.

Prepare for digitization

Digitization plays an important role in customer relations also during the Covid-19 pandemic. Two out of three Public Administrations affirm that digitization has helped in the relationship with their citizens; This percentage decreases as the size of the companies decreases and reaches 45% in the case of the self-employed and micro-companies and 44% in SMEs.

In addition, the organizations studied consider that they are still immersed in the process of digitizing their organizations and only a part of them has reached an advanced level. In this context, it is the microenterprise segment that is perceived to be less prepared, where 48% admit to being at a ‘basic’ level. They are the large companies where the highest percentage of ‘advanced’ level is located, with 42%, although they continue to recognize a wide margin of development.

Solutions for digitization

In general, services related to cloud or cloud and, secondly, those that have to do with connectivity are the most implemented in Spanish companies and Public Administrations. SMEs and freelancers have 2.4 services compared to 6.7 for large companies And they are also the ones who have contracted the least of this type of solutions since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The knowledge and possession of services is increasing at the same time as the number of employees grows. Regarding Public Administrations, it should be noted that they have a lower volume of services than large companies, but closer to the values ​​collected for SMEs, with 5 contracted services.

In order to facilitate telework, the technologies that have provided the greatest utility have been connectivity solutions, cloud services (public and private), videoconferencing applications, collaboration tools, remote access to the workplace and network or cloud security systems .

Technologies that have made it possible to reach customers remotely, such as the digital marketing, e-commerce and payment applications. These tools have helped companies to generate income and ensure their economic sustainability, while Public Administrations have been able to maintain the provision of services to citizens. In this sense, while small businesses and freelancers have made greater use of advertising on Facebook; SMEs and large companies focused their communication actions on the web and the Public Administrations made use mainly of the publication of content from blogs and social networks.

Regarding the field of Internet of ThingsAs in most technological solutions, it is observed that the greater the number of employees there is a greater implementation. The contracting of new solutions during the Covid-19 pandemic has been low, but some applications have gained prominence in response to the current situation. This is the case of temperature control solutions for employees and customers, capacity and access control, or digital tools for labor control.

Investing in digitization

The economic crisis caused by Covid-19 has caused a containment of spending and investments, which has been reflected in the ratios of companies that have invested in digitization in recent years, a level that recedes thus truncating the growing trend from previous studies. In the case of professionals and small companies, investment has decreased by 7 points, reaching 61% of companies that claim to have invested in digitization in the last two years; In SMEs and Public Administrations, the 2019 values ​​are maintained with 82% and 88% respectively and only in the case of large companies the investment grows up to 95%.

About the presence of digitization plans increases slightly in all companies, to a greater extent in large organizations, although the percentage that allocates a specific item for the development of this plan stabilizes and remains at 47% in small companies, 49% in SMEs, 60% in large companies and 57% in the case of public administrations that claim to have assigned a budget to develop their plan.

Connectivity-related services are the priority investment areas regardless of the size of the company

Connectivity-related services are the priority investment areas regardless of the size of the company. In this sense, it is observed that more than 60% of companies, in all segments, consider that Internet connectivity is their priority in terms of investment.

External suppliers

More than half of the companies rely on the help of external providers to advance in the digitization process, in line with the data collected in previous editions of the study.

Larger companies and the Public Administration are the entities that resort to the greatest extent to the support of specialized companies outside the entity.

Regarding the type of company that is preferably used to subcontract this service, it is the local IT companies, followed by the telecommunications operators, which have a greater presence in the business fabric, regardless of the size of the company. organization, and in the Public Administration.

5G

It is common for all companies to attach importance to 5G for their organization and for hiring a technology solution provider.

All companies and Public Administrations know, with greater or less depth, what 5G implies. Large companies are the most aware of the importance of 5G and 51% value this aspect when selecting a provider.

Daniel Jiménez, CEO of Vodafone Business, has highlighted that “three years after the launch of the first wave of the Observatory, this edition takes on special interest to know how the Spanish business fabric has incorporated these new digital capabilities to successfully overcome the difficulties derived from the health emergency. It is an analysis of how organizations incorporate technology to be more competitive and generate business opportunities in a changing environment such as the current one ”.