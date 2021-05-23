Teleworking is imposed on face-to-faceism at the exit of the pandemic

Barcelona, ​​May 23 (EFE) .- After more than a year with staff working remotely from their homes, many companies have opted for a gradual and voluntary return of employees to their offices, with a firm commitment to the telecommuting, which has won the battle against face-to-faceism in the outbreak of the pandemic.

Driven by the improvement of the covid-19 data and the end of the state of alarm, the new work organization systems that are being applied represent, above all, a recognition of everything learned during the health emergency.

The carmaker Seat, which implemented a massive teleworking system for all personnel with a task that can be carried out remotely, has deactivated this plan this last week to recover the model baptized as ‘smart work’.

This, which was approved in September 2020 but had to be suspended due to the arrival of the third wave of the coronavirus, allows you to work remotely two out of the five days of the week, as well as organize your own working hours between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. .

So far, some 2,250 of the 5,000 employees who can telework at Seat have already subscribed to him, which, in parallel, has started the de-escalation of the measures applied to stop COVID-19 at the Martorell factory (Barcelona), such as halving the weekly frequency of antigen testing.

The pharmaceutical company Bayer has also recovered a hybrid organization model, approved in the summer of 2019, which allows teleworking three days a week and which is gaining followers with each passing day in this new post-pandemic stage.

The firm, which has about 2,300 workers in Spain (about 1,400 in offices distributed between Barcelona and Madrid), has not designed a clear de-escalation and has limited itself to recommending teleworking in order to reach an occupancy rate of at the moment. the offices of 10 or 15%, a percentage that will gradually grow later.

In its Sant Joan Despí center (Barcelona), the spaces have been expanded, creating more open areas, with less furniture and a design that encourages innovation with, for example, walls suitable for writing, after verifying that employees do not go to the offices to sit down but to collaborate, share and interact.

“You are more productive remotely when your work requires more concentration, but you lose part of your ability to innovate and we want the best of both worlds,” explained a company spokesperson.

During the pandemic year, the pharmaceutical company has been active in the psychological monitoring of the workforce, organizing virtual sessions to help understand what was happening and set resilience guidelines, while creating a bag of hours for employees in need of attention.

Flexible work was also part of the DNA of the pharmaceutical company Novartis Spain before the virus arrived, which ended up sending 2,000 of the 3,000 people who work for the group home.

At this time, after the cessation of the alarm state, employees have the flexibility to choose the type of work they wish to carry out, remotely or in person, as well as the percentage they will dedicate to it, an option that 95% have taken advantage of. of those who occupy positions susceptible to teleworking.

The system also provides that all workers, regardless of whether or not they use the hybrid format, receive a monthly financial supplement to assume the eventual costs, an aid that is added to the 450,000 euros in total that the firm invested to adapt to the work the homes of your employees.

In the insurance sector, the management of Grupo Axa and the unions have just closed a pioneering agreement in this area that contemplates teleworking two days a week, and which will affect practically the entire 2,500-person workforce of the company (500 in Catalonia ).

The agreement provides for a compensation per telework day of 3 euros gross and an endowment for ergonomic equipment (table, chair and screen) of up to 400 euros, as well as the use of the dining room card, whether the tasks are carried out in person or in person. distance.

As reported by CCOO, the agreement also recognizes the right to telework from a second residence, as well as bank holidays and holidays such as December 24 and 31, and provides for an additional eight days of teleworking per year.

The banking sector has also included references to telework compensation in recent months in state savings and banking agreements, although it leaves open the percentage of time that can be devoted to it for each entity to do so.

The maximum compensation for energy expenditure is 55 euros per month for employees who telework, proportional to their working time, if they do so less than 30% of the day, between 30 and 60%, or more than 60%. It also contemplates compensation for the use of own computer equipment or telephone.

(c) EFE Agency