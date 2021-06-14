Teleworking does not reduce productivity

There are tasks that cannot be done remotely. I think of the people who have worked hard in the most difficult moments of the pandemic, such as toilets, cleaners, shop assistants …

Many leaders think that telecommuting means losing control and they don’t want to see their offices empty. They may have accepted it as a temporary solution, but it should not be viewed as a threat.

Physical presence is still essential in many areas, but remote work does not have to lead some companies to lose anything as a complement in some areas.

Control is still necessary. People appreciate the flexibility and the ability to reconcile, but it is essential to establish computer systems that enable control. The pandemic is making many workers take it for granted that they will continue to work from home, and sometimes that is not possible. The company should not be shy about creating its rules and communicating them openly. And those who, for reasons such as fear or “risk of getting sick” must telework, must establish criteria for schedules, fairness between employees who come to the office, supervision systems to know who is working at all times and where, and measurable objectives. When everyone knows what to do and what to expect if they don’t, productivity is not reduced.

Trust and evaluation. Hemingway said something that seems obvious, but is not so obvious: “The best way to find out if you can trust someone is to trust him.” And this also applies to teleworking. We all know people who look at their social networks and waste their time. But that happens both at home and at company headquarters. Some are really committed to their work and others are limited to following a presentist schedule, without producing too much. Therefore, the place is the least and dedication has nothing to do with presence. The important thing is to evaluate people for the objectives achieved and the quality of their work.

Take care of the contact. The fact that there are people working remotely does not mean that contact is lost. The teams have to continue to hold meetings and face-to-face encounters frequently and regularly or, in case of impossibility, by videoconference.

The important thing is that people, even if they do not spend eight hours together every day, can feel the proximity of the other, that they know that all together form a team with a common goal. And let’s not forget that we are social beings by nature, we bring our “mirror neurons” from the factory, which are part of our empathy, and with it we achieve bonding. It is what makes us more human.

