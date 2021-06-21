Teleworking creates stress due to the difficulty in separating personal and work life | Life

With just minimal stretching, Wyatt Carney can go from your bed to your “home office” – a narrow desk corner that sits flush with your footboard – you don’t even have to touch the floor.

“My laptop is the first thing I see in the morning and the last thing I look at at night,” says Carney, an account executive for a public relations agency.

It’s one of the many reasons why Carney, 26, who shares an apartment in South Boston with 5 colleagues, feels drained by the age of telecommuting. driven by the pandemic. “Work is always on my mind. When I try to fall asleep, my brain is still in turmoil.”

Starting this month, your company offices will reopen 2 days a week. Carney is already fantasizing about what is sure to be a heady comeback: riding the number 9 bus, going out for a sandwich with a co-worker, and best of all, shut down your computer at the end of the workday and leave it there. “I can’t wait,” he says.

While many people have reveled in the freedom and flexibility of working from home, others feel drained, sleepless, and saturated. Some see the Back at the office as a possible solution. Returning to work is not only a way to break free from the isolation of teleworking, it is also a means to recover the boundaries between work and personal life and reduce the stress of switching between your domestic and professional obligations.

“The COVID-19 crisis has left much of the American workforce feeling emotionally drained,” Leah Weiss, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, tells Business Insider. “Going to an office can be a way for many people to get their lives back.”

Positioning return to work as a possible cure for burnout is an idea that could gain traction, for better or for worse, at a time when many organizations face the situation that employees do not want to return to the office 5 days a week.

The office “changes my mood and puts me in work mode”

When it comes to teleworking, there are 2 basic types of people, according to a study in the Nordic Journal of Working Life Studies: integrators, who do not mind blurring the boundaries between their professional and personal life; and the segmenters, who prefer strict limits.

Segmenters, unsurprisingly, have had a lot of difficulty working from home during the pandemic. Role conflict – the stress of having to juggle multiple tasks – comes at an emotional cost, explains Weiss, who is also the founder of Skylyte, a company that specializes in neuroscience and behavior change.

But integrators also had problems. Weiss recalls his own experience conducting a 150-person talk for Zoom, when his 5-year-old son walked into the room demanding his attention. People were understanding, but for Weiss it was a distraction. “As much as I would love to be an upbeat, integrated mom, it’s hard,” she explains.

In fact, parents of young children suffered disproportionately from stress, anxiety and exhaustion during the pandemic. “Many not only had to continue working in their usual positions in the new online environment, but also had to become teachers, IT experts, leisure time coordinators, cleaners and cooks,” says Debra Kawahara, associate dean of the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University.

That could explain why many of them are eager to get back to work. “About the 63% of people with children under 12 want to go back to the officecompared to 51% of parents with older children and 38% of those without children, “according to a survey by Haven Life, a division of MassMutual.

Some working parents say that going to and from an office allows them to become psychologically involved and separate from their jobs.

Meir Sabbagh, vice president of Haymaker, a branding company based in New York City, became a father at the start of the pandemic. At first, he was grateful to work from home with his newborn. “I had to be with my daughter much more than I would have been after paternity leave,” he says.

But the challenges of feeding, diapering and calming a baby and combining it with meetings quickly became apparent. “They pushed me in different directions,” he says. “I tried to take care of family matters during the day, but I still had all the work I needed to end up waiting for me.”

Sabbagh says the office, which she now attends 2 days a week, offers her a little respite. “It changes my mood and puts me in work mode.”

Brian Turner, CTO of ConvertBinary, a software company, says he too is eager to get back to the office and be able to disconnect. Turner, who has been prone to overwork for the past 15 months, says he hopes returning to a workplace will help him regain control of his balance between work and personal life.

“Having a place to go and a defined work schedule, knowing that I will start at 9 and finish around 5, will solidify my home as a space for recreation and relaxation, and the office as a place for productivity and relaxation. concentration”.

Make the office a place employees want to go

The forced experiment of the telecommuting during the pandemic it was a great success for many people. It reveals new ways of living and working, and many employees have prospered. They don’t want to go back to the old days, at least not everyday.

But for those who are less enthralled by this experience, the office is a beacon that promises to free them from the tyranny of overwork and burnout and also allows them to see their coworkers.

Still, experts say employers must be careful not to exaggerate the benefits of returning to work. Jen Fisher, director of wellness at Deloitte and author of Working Better Together, notes that even employees who want to return may be disappointed.

“I think we are forgetting the bad and remembering the good,” he says. “The office was not perfect and it is not a solution for burnout.”

Fisher recommends that leaders think creatively about how to make the workplace of the future a destination employees want to reach, not just a place to perform tasks. “The office must be a space that attracts people because it benefits them in some way: they can be with coworkers, develop their careers or collaborate with other teams. “

It is important to note that organizations must also involve their employees to discover better and more humane ways of working. “The bosses have to lead here.”

Meanwhile, Carney is already dreaming about how she will replace her bedroom office corner. Maybe a nice reading chair or an electric battery, he thinks. “That would be great”.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Irina Pérez.