In coronavirus time, all the proposals are valid and Eva Longoria has launched her professionalism so as not to stop promoting the cosmetic products of which she is an ambassador.

The actress has proven to be an all terrero and, like many confined in times of coronavirus, she has not hesitated to dye her gray hair at home, from where she has shown her moments of play with her son Santiago and her skills in the kitchen.

But she has also not neglected her promotional gestures by making her ‘smartphone’ her camera and starring in the first homemade ad from the firm of which she is ambassador, L’Oréal Paris for Excellence Crème.

“Working from home ends up giving a new vision and can change your mood a little, feeling empowered taking care of yourself,” says the actress. “Because taking care of yourself is loving yourself,” says Longoria.

When the firm suggested that she do this campaign, she says she was “excited.” “It is a difficult time for all of us and we are juggling our responsibilities and the needs of our loved ones, but it is also important to remember that we have to take care of ourselves,” said the “Desperate Housewives” actress.

In the “ultra close” ad, the cosmetic firm says in a statement, Eva Longoria performs multiple tasks to achieve the “perfect color” with her own hands. “It is an exciting and innovative way of communicating in these unprecedented times,” they explain, detailing that it will soon be available through the usual advertising channels.

And they add that consumers “like to see this real, unfiltered facet of brand ambassadors.”

This is not the first time that the actress has been behind the camera, since in addition to being an actress, she has been a producer and director of several television series and episodes.

Eva Longoria is currently preparing to direct two feature films: the 24/7 workplace sitcom, in which she will be executive producing and starring alongside Kerry Washington and the biopic “Flamin’ Hot. ”

.