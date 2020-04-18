Now we can see it in a totally different facet. It launched RCN to fame, but was applauded in Caracol Televisión’s novel.

A few days ago, Canal Caracol released its production, La Venganza de Analía. Drama with which he seeks to conquer again the rating of national television.

In this novel, the appearance of an artist surprised that the RCN Channel launched to fame, but that with his performance received applause.

This is Diego Mateus, remembered humorist who participated in Los Comediantes De La Noche, a stand-up comedy program that was broadcast a few years ago.

@diegomatteus how the hell are we going to believe the role? From where that serious face? @johanna_gp pic.twitter.com/VbzLJtAHaj – elgiovapineda (@giovapineda) April 17, 2020

Mateus acted in the first chapters of Analia’s Revenge. He performed the character of a Policeman who was in charge of an investigation, but was killed by an explosion in the third chapter.

The followers who managed to recognize him in this new facet, did not hesitate to congratulate him, assure that he performs very well as an actor. This was made known to them through their social networks, different messages of congratulations were sent to him.

I saw a piece of the chapter and I was waiting for the phrase where one lets out a laugh. Despite the great talent, he has us badly used. – R_Zu! #Aga. (@ rz7l89g975) April 18, 2020

I really liked your acting but I love the way you make humor I couldn’t see you seriously 🤭 – evelyn garcia (@cheveronygarcia) April 18, 2020

By the way, congratulations on the role, they will come better and longer! And with more forceful deaths – Dario Bohorquez (@bohorquezdiazx) April 18, 2020

Congratulations here at home we liked the character !!! Come on those shoes to stab dogs… were they saved from the explosion? – Ronnie Cesar Dio (@CESARCARDENAL) April 18, 2020

