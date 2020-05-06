Los Angeles, USA

Selena Gómez, singer and actress, will add another talent to her resume with a cooking program that will be broadcast on the HBO Max platform and that will feature in each episode a guest chef.

“I have always talked a lot about my love for food. I think I have been asked hundreds of times in interviews about what I would do if I had another career and I answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez herself said Tuesday in the presentation of the format. , an idea that has emerged after spending time between stoves during quarantine.

“Like many of us at home, I am now cooking more and experimenting,” said the singer.

The television program will premiere this summer under the name -for the moment- “Untitled Cooking Project” and will have 10 initial episodes in which it will invite a different chef to learn recipes from various gastronomic cultures.

In addition, each issue will be dedicated to a charity whose activity is related to food supply, added HBO Max.

“We are excited to have Selena Gomez in our initial HBO Max catalog and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her culinary skills during quarantine,” said HBO Max Original Content Director Sarah Aubrey.

This is not the first time that Gómez has become involved in the television business, as she has previously produced the documentary “Living Undocumented”, about the harsh reality of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

In addition, he also launched the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”.

For its part, HBO Max is the “streaming” platform that the entertainment giant WarnerMedia will launch in May 2020 to compete with Netflix and the new services of Disney + and Apple TV +.

At a cost of $ 14.99 a month in the US, the content service will integrate brands HBO, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Looney Tunes into its offering. among others.

