“All these days, until today, the administration has not allowed my family and friends to enter the condo to leave me groceries. ”Said Rodrigo Fragoso, patient diagnosed with coronavirus, in an interview for Infobae Mexico.

The pandemic by COVID-19 It has generated fear and uncertainty in a large part of the population, since being an unknown virus, people still do not have enough information to calm their fears. In Mexico, the Health Secretary reported the existence of 405 confirmed cases, five deaths Y 1,219 suspected patients.

Rodrigo Fragoso traveled to the city of Miami, Florida in the United States, accompanied by his mother. However, it was not until days after his return that he began to feel discomfort like tiredness, sore throat, fever above 39 degrees and severe headache. Upon identifying these symptoms, Fragoso decided to go to the Hospital de la Raza, which is three blocks from his home and to which he is affiliated.

In that place he was received by doctors who made him a questionnaire, “when I told them that I had a recent trip to the United States, they activated the coronavirus protocol that is, they called other doctors from the infectology hospital, and they already arrived with special equipment. ”

After taking the test, Rodrigo decided to return home and isolateThree days after having been examined in the medical unit, Rodrigo received a call where a specialist confirmed his contagion by coronavirus.

Given the disinformation circulating on social networks, the newly diagnosed with COVID-19, decided to share his result through his Facebook. However, Fragoso did not count on the news going viral and that the media would call him to request interviews. On the recommendation of a friend, Rodrigo decided to share his story publicly, so he granted an interview to the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, who in his newscast last Friday, broadcast by Grupo Imagen, gave the news about the contagion.

Rodrigo Fragoso has 12.7 thousand followers on his Twitter account, is 30 years old and dedicated to television production and talent management. “Even though I do television, even though I work in the media, because I didn’t know how I was going to handle this issue “, assured the producer.

The next day After participating in the newscast for Gómez-Leyva, a friend who lives in a building next to his, called him to alert him to the presence of public security elements outside his condominium.

“Rodrigo what did you do because there is like ten patrols and four motorcycles of the Public Security Secretariat outside your condos and they say that they come looking for you because there are 30 neighbors in the courtyard gathered with the residential administrator and they say you are a irresponsible why you signed your voluntary discharge and that you had to be in the hospital and that you came to kill people, children and old people, to infect them”Were the words that, according to the interviewee, his neighbor used.

The first act that Fragoso identified as incorrect was when your condo manager and another neighbor, they called him to tell him that he had to leave his house and go to a hospital, to which this one refused. Later, the person in charge of managing the housing unit assured her that everything was resolved and that she did not have to worry. However, minutes later, Rodrigo realized that they had added chlorine to the interior of his apartment.

“Then I go out and see that they had come to empty me like four liters of chlorine because there was a giant puddle, the whole door was rose, that is, they did not come to mop, they literally threw the red-hot chlorine at the door of my house and the smell was unbearable”

After spending a few days indoors and with his partner, the television producer asked to bring water because food was running out. Nevertheless, nobody went to help him and he learned that neighbors and even the administration did not allow friends and acquaintances to bring him food and water.

“I checked my social networks and several neighbors insulted meI even received threats of deathI wish I died of the coronavirus and that if I didn’t die they would kill me, who was a filthy and irresponsible being, he was going to kill children “, denounced Rodrigo Fragoso.

However, thanks to the fact that the television producer made a complaint through their social networks, He received support from friends, family and other userseven pointed out that some neighbors showed solidarity with him and came to offer him food and groceries.

He also made a complaint for discrimination to the corresponding authorities, which, according to the producer, they acted immediately offering talks to inform adequately to other neighbors.

“I believe that everything that happened in my case has paid off because even the head of government of Mexico City has given statements that there should be no discrimination in these cases. The authorities, thanks to my story, have implemented some actions to avoid discrimination and have increased information campaigns, then I think it has been worth the suffering that my partner, my family, my friends and in this case I have had, “he indicated in the interview with Infobae Mexico.

Given the emergence of cases like this, the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), noted that before the contingency generated by COVID-19, the unity of society and the strengthening ties, leaving out themes and interpretations.

Through a statement, the agency indicated: