The fantastic adventures of “Percy Jackson” will land on the small screen with a series on the Disney + platform.

This was announced today on Twitter by the American writer Rick Riordan, who is the author of the successful novels of “Percy Jackson”.

“We can’t say much more at the moment, but we’re very excited about the idea of ​​a high-quality, live-action series that follows the original narrative of the five ‘Percy Jackson’ books starting with the book ‘The Lightning Thief ‘in season one, “he said with his wife Becky Riordan.

“Be sure that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the series,” he promised in a Twitter message that, in his first ten hours, he accumulated more than 54,000 retweets and more than 160,000 “likes.”

Known by its full name as “Percy Jackson & the Olympians”, this saga that reimagines and updates the mythology of ancient Greece is formed, fundamentally and apart from other complementary volumes, by five books: “The Lightning Thief”, “The Sea of ​​Monsters “,” The Titan’s Curse “,” The Battle of the Labyrinth “and” The Last Olympian “.

The first two titles were adapted for cinema.

Chris Columbus (“Home Alone”, 1990; “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, 2001) directed “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” (2010) with a cast led by Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario that included others highly contrasting actors such as Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean, Rosario Dawson or Uma Thurman.

Keeping its two young protagonists and with Thor Freudenthal (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”, 2010) in the director’s chair, soon after came the sequel “Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters” (2013).

The two “Percy Jackson” tapes raised $ 425 million worldwide, according to data from the Box Office Mojo portal.

At the moment, details of the cast of the “Percy Jackson” series have not been released on Disney +, although it is assumed that it will be a different cast than the movies.

