When ultra-high definition television was ready to take the big leap at the hand of the Tokyo Olympics, the pandemic has brought just the opposite. The great Olympic event promised to contemplate sports competitions with a formidable resolution and contrast, but the advance of the covid-19 has brought down what was called to be the most spectacular sports (and technological) coverage in history. The takeoff of 8K television will have to wait at least until next year, when the 2020 JJ OO are held. Instead of images with great clarity, brightness and a range of colors never seen before, the audience attends sloppy broadcasts, of low quality and more typical of domestic videos than of powerful audiovisual conglomerates that obtain succulent benefits year after year. The confinement has brought a real setback in the technical quality of the emissions. There are many programs that are offering a signal reminiscent of Yellow Humor, that program of Japanese origin that invited people to overcome absurd physical tests. Telecinco filled these products – which looked like home recordings and were seasoned with surreal comments – on the grill in the early 1990s, under the command of Valerio Lazarov. The chain had bought a batch of tapes by weight without knowing very well what they contained and what outlet they would have. The result was surprising, reaching more than 30% of the screen share in those days.

Now, formats that traditionally are broadcast live from a lively set have been converted to adapt to the circumstances derived from the state of alarm. Some are carried out from professional studios, which guarantees them a certain technical level, and others (including news and current affairs) use the mobile phone or video call applications to conduct interviews or what in the slang are called totals (statements to camera). Journalists, political leaders, health professionals and experts of all kinds come live from their homes in precarious conditions, with a bad sound and a worse image.

Especially rough is the result of humorous programs. The Intermediate, Late Motiv or Illustrious Illustrious loses all their spell. The connections that regular presenters and occasional guests make from their respective homes often betray a clamorous lack of coordination. Confinement and improvisation deteriorate the end result. The viewer does not deserve such anti-television productions, with mediocre images and choppy sound. It is as if the writers filled their novels with misspellings or pasted paragraphs.

