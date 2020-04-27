Advertising changes screens. Television is no longer the hegemonic medium for advertisers in Spain and has given the first position to digital support. Last year, for the first time, brands relied more on the online environment, which accounted for 38.6% of advertising investment, than audiovisual, which registered 33.7%, according to data from the consulting firm InfoAdex. In this way, a sorpasso is consumed, which will have consequences on the television operators’ strategy and also on their income statements.

In recent years, the gap between the digital medium (search engines, social networks, banners) has been narrowing until, in 2019, the change occurred. Of the 5,951 million invoiced by the so-called conventional media (press, radio, television, cinema, Internet, television, billboards), the digital one grew the most. Its turnover increased by 8.8% (to 2,296 million), while television fell by 5.8% (it was in 2002).

There are reasons that justify the retreat of television. The director of the Documentary Center for the Conservation of Spanish Advertising Heritage, Juan Carlos Marcos, points out three fundamental elements: “The general disenchantment of the audience towards products that are no longer credible, the new languages ​​and production techniques of the series in the digital platforms and the weariness of not being the protagonist of your life and time ”. For Marcos, the fight between television and platforms is for leisure time and “advertising does nothing for him.”

The chains most affected by this decline are the autonomous ones, which lost 12.6% and barely raised 89 million. Mediaset and Atresmedia fell 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively, but between them they maintain 84.1% of the television market and consolidate a quasiduopoly regime. The group that owns Telecinco y Cuatro entered 869 million (43.4%), while the owner of Antena 3 and La Sexta billed 815 (40.7%). The rest of the national channels shared 131 million.

The growth of advertising in the digital environment is not circumstantial. “It will be unstoppable”, perceives Raúl Domingo de Blas, radio consultant and CEO of Know Media. His success lies in that “he is not afraid to question himself, ask himself questions, review and change in an agile way”. In addition, it benefits from the avalanche of data on the profile and online behavior of users and its ability to personalize commercial messages, factors that “help justify investments”.

The increasingly relevant impact of digital advertising has led InfoAdex to refine data related to social networks to obtain accurate information on the distribution of ads on these platforms. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter will be the first to be scrutinized. Later the control will be extended to Linkedin and Tik Tok.

In spite of everything, television will continue to be a medium “with great capacity in the construction of brands and it will be necessary for its scope, superior to the rest of the media,” defends Domingo de Blas. Its efficiency will remain high, but operators will have to change their strategy, as Marcos predicts. “The generations born in digital have no commitment to television. And less with advertising. They see the contents where, how and when they want. The viewer decides, and this is not being understood by some networks, which continue to consider the viewer as a debtor to their past ”.

In this new ecosystem, 20th century television will have to adapt to new competitors. “Losing the informative hegemony was the first blow,” says Marcos. “The second is the disinvestment in advertising that has been decreasing in recent years. He knows that the consolidation of digital media will open a door of no return. Platforms like Netflix, HBO, Movistar + or Amazon Prime Video add new viewers every day to the detriment of old television ”. Hence, it tends to a rebalance in digital advertising, of which Netflix is ​​the last resistant. “Television will have a difficult time reaching the centennial if there is no radical change to compete with the platforms,” ​​concludes Marcos.

InfoAdex also analyzes unconventional media (yearbooks, mailboxes, personalized mailing), a segment that accounted for 7,193 million, according to its estimates. This block highlights the increase in influencers’ weight as advertising agents. Last year they billed 61.8 million, 67% more than the previous year. And everything indicates that they will go further.

