There has never been as much news on open TV as today. Interest in coronavirus, mandatory preventive isolation, and financial need for canals were the ingredients of a combo that transformed the Argentinean small screen into the closest thing to a continuous newscast. All open TV channels modified their programming, adding informational hours to their daily grids. On all screens, journalistic content beats entertainment volume. In addition, for the first time in the history of Argentine TV, in the prime time of all channels there are more journalistic programs than of any other genre. This scenario of unpublished superinformation also has another ingredient that makes it the object of study: the television agenda revolves around (almost) exclusively the coronavirus, as if nothing else happened in reality. Argentine TV became monothematic. And “panelemia” – that epidemic that has plagued the small screen for a long time – is the order of the day.

It is enough to review some data to understand the magnitude of the transformation of a small screen in which there is no place (no money or planning) for recorded content going through other lanes. “Live” and monothematic programming became the rule. Currently, America has 14 journalistic hours a day dedicated to the coronavirus; El Nueve exceeds 10 hours per day, including entertainment cycles that suddenly turned their contents towards information about the pandemic; The Thirteen already reaches 8.30 a day exclusive to Covid-19; Telefe programs 8 journalistic hours, and from next week it will add one more. The reality was imposed by public interest and artistic pragmatism. A relationship of convenience that, however, is not always convenient. Is it healthy for channels to turn almost all their content into reporting and analyzing on a topic that generates as much uncertainty as the coronavirus? Is there so much information on the pandemic to be without a topic for more than a month?

The case of Telefe, the leading signal on Argentine TV, is symptomatic of the moment. Unlike another period in its history, when the information passed it by its side, the former “family channel” was the one that suffered the most modifications in its programming. As the “quarantine” was extended, the Viacom screen was making its programs more flexible and adding journalistic cycles to its offer. His first move was to extend the duration of the central news program of Telefe Noticias, which for weeks has become the most watched program on Argentine TV. The journalist led by Rodolfo Barili and Cristina Pérez is now broadcast from 20 to 22, adding 45 minutes to the usual ones. The accompaniment of the audience led Telefe to add another journalist, in this case the special Together we can achieve it, which is broadcast daily from 9.30 to 11. The sum of newscasts related to covid-19 came, even, at the weekend, programming nightly news on Saturdays and Sundays.

As if there weren’t enough editions, from Monday Telefe will incorporate another daily newscast, which will complete three of the four prime time hours dedicated to the pandemic. The nightly broadcast of Together we can achieve it will be conducted at 22, by Santiago Del Moro, which in this way will return to head a journalist after his time in Intratables. Del Moro will be accompanied by journalists Melina Fleiderman and Paulo Kablan, Dr. Guillermo Capuya and the chronicles on writer by Roberto Funes Ugarte, in addition to the humor of Nacho Bulian. In total, there will be more than 9 hours a day of hard journalistic programming, which closes every night with News Staff, with Gisela Busaniche and Nacho Girón. In addition, it has a cycle such as Cortá por Lozano, with Vero Lozano, who has the flexibility to adapt to what reality commands, in that mix of humor and news that so much renders him audience.

Another of the screens that underwent a sudden transformation in its programming was the The nine. The channel not only added journalistic hours, reaching a total of 10 daily, but also turned almost all its programming to the pandemic. To the four regular editions of his newscast, he added one of three hours on Saturdays and Sundays (from 4 to 7 p.m.) and another of Stay at home (with Luis Bremer and Tatiana Schapiro) on both days of the weekend, at 9:30 p.m. . In addition, it readapted pure entertainment programs to journalism, such as The Problem Show and Best of Night. A risky move, considering that Bendita is the program with the highest rating, without having run from its humorous style revolving around what happens on the small screen. Do viewers seek information with cycles that for years entertained and that suddenly changed their format overnight?

In El Trece there are currently 8 and a half hours a day of pure news. His biggest transformation occurred in prime time, where like Telefe he has three out of four hours of newscasts. At the extension until 10 pm on Telenoche (now it runs from 8 pm to 10 pm), the Grupo Clarín channel brought forward its closing newscast In brief, at 11 pm, leaving Guido Kaczka’s cycle as the only entertainment program for All on board. It was -low rating through- reducing its airtime. To add informative content, the channel kicked off the replay of the Turkish novel One Thousand and One Nights for After Midnight, which now closes its daily schedule. In addition, both We in the morning and Chronicles in the afternoon usually adapt their content to information regarding the coronavirus.

Although his screen has been “live” for years, America TV it also underwent some changes. The 14 and a half informative-journalistic hours are flexible today, even for cycles such as Intruders and the ineffable Controversy in the bar. The first great movement that caused the pandemic was the end of the Moria Casán cycle, Incorrect, and his replacement by a harsher journalist like Fantino in the afternoon, which marked the return to the screen of the exanimator of Loose Animals. In addition, Grupo Vila’s signal completed its Sunday night with two traditional newspaper companies, with Before Tomorrow (with Antonio Laje) and Living en América (with Fantino and Débora Plager). America is the channel that dedicates the most hours and panels to the coronavirus.

For his part, Public TV It was another of the screens that the insulation visibly conditioned, but in this case because of the large volume of hours of its programming destined to continue educating. The content for the three educational levels produced by the educational plan of the Ministry of the Nation and the Secretary of Media and Public Communication disrupted its usual programming. In his case, in information matters, the state screen also decided to extend its central newscast, which is now broadcast between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The journalistic interest of the channels has its logic: the coronavirus is one of the main concerns of Argentines. The Kantar Ibope Media audience templates demonstrate this: the newscasts of each channel became the most viewed programs on each screen. According to a report published by the company that measures the audience, from March 2 to 19 – already in quarantine – all the editions of the TV news services increased their ratings: those in the morning grew by 31%, those in the noon one 48%, centrals 83% and midnight 42%. In addition, the pay TV news signals in that period had an increase in their audience of 133%. The question that the days will surely answer is if, perhaps, so much news coverage around the covid-19 will not exhaust the audience. Do the people only want to know what it is or do they also need to entertain themselves in their mandatory preventive isolation?

TV overdose

By Santiago Marino *

In the context of quarantine, the media system is exposed to a dynamic world in pause. The audiences appear to have “returned” to TV. Or were they never really gone? You listen to more radio “on the radio” and less podcast. Music is not just on Spotify, where the charts became more melancholic. It appears shared and on the networks, with versions “in isolation” (do not miss those of Divided, The Butterfly Plan, Sting, Jimmy Fallon and others).

Local TV offers different ways of adapting to the context. With its stars strangely offscreen. The “Rey Marcelo” is in crisis with Grupo Clarín, far from returning (from Esquel) and with uncertainty about his future. Susana and Mirtha (also Moria), with ages that place them “at risk population”, (no) are displaced and have no return date.

There are tactical decisions, reaction and short? term. Examples are the changes in the grids, in the dynamics and structure of the programs, the suspension of fiction (of the few hours that were produced in the country). Other definitions seem strategic, structural and long-term, which will be who knows when. Among them are the business agreements of production companies and channels, the arrival of Pluto TV and the growth of expanded audiovisuals.

The screen was filled with content on the emergency, with somewhat disparate qualities and respect for social responsibility. Without solving the dilemma about what came first – the chicken or the egg? – the theory holds that in the cultural industries, supply conditions demand, while market players express that audiences “ask for more” of this.

So, for example, most of the open TV channels and the six! Pay TV news signals (A24, C5N, TN, Chronicle, Canal26, CNN) from or with local production, carry out -with exceptions- a coverage model that impacts due to morbidity and personalization. It is sustained in “life stories” to which they add criticism on different issues (the quarantine itself, health issues) that expose ignorance and question the contributions of specialists whom they consult.

That coexists with the little use they make of a very remarkable public communication resource these days. It is carried out by Carla Vizzoti, Secretary of Access to Health of the (recreated) Ministry of Health of the Nation. His morning lecture is clear, concrete, he offers data in a systematic way. They are accompanied by specialists in topics as diverse as care for adolescents, flu vaccination, recommendations for journalistic coverage and virtual sex in isolation. Only Public TV broadcasts it every day live. No private commercial audiovisual medium takes advantage of it. It’s free, they have it there. Vizotti reports with a media record (he was a columnist for Radio Con Vos before returning to public administration). But no, because it moves away from the disease. It is a button sample of what stands out in this overdose of covid-19 on TV. Let it happen soon. Hopefully.

* Teacher and researcher UBA-UNQ

Old problems

By E.R.

Quarantined TV mutated into an unknown dimension. The social, preventive and compulsory isolation not only imposed the era of “recontraining” on the small screen, but also visually modified Argentine open TV. The one of the chroniclers of sheltered exteriors of all kinds of masks and glasses -in some cases-, added to the not very glamorous and elegant film wrap around the hood of the microphones, will be one of the images of this pandemic on the small screen. Microphones with long, makeshift reeds to keep your distance, too. Of course they will not be the only ones. If anything will remain on the retina of many viewers it is this particular television produced at a distance, with drivers, columnists or interviewees leaving their homes through video calls.

The pixelated image over and over again, the use of the basic and free Zoom platform, cutting collective transmissions every 40 minutes, the impossible dialogues between those who are in the studio and those who leave their homes -delay and choppy sound, included- returned impossible to watch some programs. The pandemic not only exposed the limitations of remote television and the use of technology; Basically, what has been evident in these weeks is the lack of resources of the Argentine industry, both technological and economic, to face this unprecedented and uncertain scenario. Those ghastly close-ups of guests being interviewed from their homes, turning everyone’s libraries as “the” scenery of these times, mark a certain artistic shortage of those who make Argentine TV today. One month after mandatory isolation was decreed, nothing has changed since then. In the HD and 4K era, the pandemic brought back to the local screen the problems of those old black and white years and the horizontal / vertical knob on TV.

