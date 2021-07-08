Television image is illuminated with the Olympic colors

MEXICO CITY

Image lit up in Olympic colors, as Tokyo 2020’s official broadcaster, with the visit of Carlos Padilla, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee and the national standard-bearer, the golfer Gaby López.

In addition to the presence of three members of the weightlifting team, Aremi Fuentes, Ana Gabriela López Ferrer, Jonathan Muñoz and their coach Xian Chen, as well as Duilio Carrillo, representative of Modern Pentathlon.

Everyone happy, willing to give their best effort and raise the name of Mexico, in this sporting event, which is undoubtedly one of the most complicated in history, after it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 16 days before the Olympics, ldistinguished visitors dressed in sportswear with national colorsPhotos were taken with everyone who asked for them.

The case of Jonathan Muñoz, weightlifting in the 67 kilogram category, drew attention, because he was the one who asked the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, head of the stellar news program Imagen Televisión, to pose for a photograph.

I told him that if we could take a picture so that I could send it to my parents, because they are fans of him, I think they see him every night, and I said I’m going to take a picture so they can see that I’m with him, “he said.

During the tour of the facilities, the top leader of the Olympic sport in the country and the athletes were able to visit the News Center, where Javier Alarcón took the opportunity to interview Gaby López, who along with diver Rommel Pacheco, received a few days ago from the hands from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the flag of Mexico that they will carry to the Olympic Games.

With firm steps and their eyes set on the medals, the young athletes are already impatient to travel to Tokyo and show what they are made of, so before saying goodbye, they invited all Mexicans to get excited about their triumphs in Tokyo through from the screens of the official station, Imagen Televisión.

Programming

The transmissions of the competitions will be live in real time, with summaries every day at 4:00 p.m. and special sections in all the Imagen Televisión newscasts.

From Monday to Friday, the program What Does Triumph Matter! Will have all the details of the day with Eduardo Videgaray, “El Estaca” and sports commentators Javier Alarcón and Pablo Carrillo at 11:15 pm. On Sundays, the Adrenalina program will promptly monitor the sports event at 11:00 p.m. under the leadership of Javier Alarcón, Pablo Carrillo and prominent specialists in the different disciplines.

The first event of the Olympic Games to be broadcast on Imagen Televisión will be the match between the soccer teams of Mexico and France, on July 22, at 3:00 am Central Mexico time.

While on July 23 you can witness the official opening of Tokyo 2020 at 06:00.

