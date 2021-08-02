Television has also gone on vacation … Now what? (Photo: The HuffPost)

It was seen coming this Sunday: Fifty shades released on La 1, the Turks on Antena 3 (and we no longer talk about Woman, which has ended), Viajeros Cuatro, Gladiator on Telecinco, more movies on LaSexta … They all occupied the schedule night, nothing to do with what they have accustomed the viewer in July. Television has embarked on the path of the August operation and has taken its summer break.

Goodbye to Mask Singer, La Voz Kids, Survivors, MasterChef or formats with which Telecinco has received feedback, such as the documentary by Rocío Carrasco. Even the Olympics will end next weekend.

The previous months have been represented by the duels and counterprogramming of the two main generalists: Antena 3 and Telecinco have not wanted to lose a single viewer of their talents and reality shows or of their pink chronicle interviews, such as the special Now Olga. All the premieres with which they will try to sweep the audience back home are expected in the fall, including the return of Rocío Carrasco with En el nombre de Rocío. And meanwhile, what?

The 1

In the mornings, La Hora de la 1 will return —with Mónica Intxaurrondo, after the sudden dismissal of Mónica López—, while the new magazine “Días de verano” will occupy the space of Las things clear, by Jesús Cintora.

The nights will be for ¿Y si Sí ?, the recently released comedy program by José Mota and Santiago Segura, Lazos de Sangre and Viaje al centro de la tele. They will be the most remarkable entertainment programs on the public network, even though they are not big bets.

The 2

The TVE chain will maintain its usual programming: documentaries, Saber y Ganar and movies for the night.

Antenna 3

The main Atresmedia chain maintains its morning programming —Espejo Público— with substitutes, like La roulette de la luck and Pasapalabra, and bets on new premieres for the evenings. Arturo Valls was left without Now I Fall, but he will recover It slips me; And the end of the Turkish telenovela Mujer has given way to Inocentes, while My daughter continues to broadcast and is getting closer to its end.

To this is added Family Freud, the new contest with celebrities presented by Nuria Roca, and Benidorm, the comedy starring Antonio Pagudo that will premiere this Thursday.

The afternoons are still shared by Tierra Amarga and Amar is forever.

Four

Mediaset keeps broadcasting in August Everything is a Lie, Four a day, Everything is true and Travelers Four. In addition, it will bet on the series with the already known The Devil’s Clocks and the newcomers from the United States 9-1-1 and FBI.

Telecinco

The Summer program and Ya es Mediodia make up for the absence of Ana Rosa Quintana and Sonsoles Ónega, as well as Sálvame, also with the presenters who are not on vacation.

Regarding prime time, Ververte a ver and The Last Supper remain and the eternally promoted series arrive: Doc and Nina, a different nurse.

Christian Gálvez returns home this Monday with the legendary contest (renewed) High Tension. On this occasion, for the moment, there will be no risk of scheduling it before the news, given the bad record of El tirón, and it will go directly to prime time.

The cinema will also occupy a relevant space at night with titles such as If I Were Rich, Bridget Jones Baby, The Descendants, the classic Pretty Woman, Mars or Allies, among others.

the sixth

The young Atresmedia channel will use the reruns and the films for the month of August. Of course, the series The Flash will continue to broadcast on Tuesday night.

After closing a black academic year for TVE, gold for Telecinco and with a notable more than high for Antena 3, the communication groups relax in August to face September with enthusiasm, especially the public entity, which will announce all its news after the summer and some more from January 2022.

