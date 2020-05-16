Not long ago, Broadway actor Ben Platt was interviewed by a monster. A perfectly nice one, of course. It was Elmo.

Elmo asked Platt what his favorite music was to sing. Cookie Monster interrupted to ask about his favorite cookie. “Chocolate chip oatmeal,” replied the actor.

“Good answer,” said Cookie Monster. “But now that I think about it, there is no such thing as a bad cookie.” After a stellar group performance of the song “C Is for Cookie” (Cookie is spelled with G), Elmo presented his guest with a placemat and Cookie highlighted how the English word “placemat” rhymed with “Ben Platt ”

This gathering of furry monsters with a human singer is part of a new Sesame Workshop family-friendly talk show, “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo,” which will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.

This 13-week first season will also feature Kacey Musgraves, the Jonas Brothers, John Mulaney, Lil Nas X, Miles Brown, Blake Lively, Dan + Shay, Andy Cohen, Hoda Kotb, Josh Groban, Olivia Wilde, Sara Bareilles, Jason Sudeikis, Sofia Carson and Ciara.

The series is an occurrence of Elmo – don’t tell him otherwise – and he employs his friends Muppets: Cookie Monster is the henchman, Rosita the stage director, Abby Cadabby the screenwriter, and several monsters serve as directors, based on the idea of that everyone wants to lead.

“Throughout the 15-minute episode, Elmo talks about a specific ritual for going to bed, like putting on pajamas or reading a book or brushing his teeth,” said Ben Lehmann, executive producer of “Sesame Street.” and “The Not-Too-Late Show”.

“Obviously, the idea is to make it a playful and fun family experience so instead of spending a lot of time talking, we spend more time playing games like the Hot Potato or Three Online,” he said.

The talk show business may be relentless, but nightly hosts like Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver make appearances and help sharpen Elmo’s skills as an interviewer. Elmo challenges Fallon to a duel of glances where the first to blink loses, something that is not entirely fair because Elmo does not have eyelids.

During a visit to the set of “The Not-Too-Late Show” in New York before the pandemic closed, a mix of high and low technology was seen. Three digital cameras, a teleprompter, and a boom microphone were used, but a prop crescent hung above Elmo’s desk on a pole with a wire, like a fishing pole. A team member cut dummy cookies into the crescent shape.

The team behind the show was able to stick to the production schedule despite the coronavirus. Equipment was moved to staff houses so they could remotely post-produce, edit and incorporate sound effects.

The program’s emphasis on children’s nightly routines comes at a time when parents are looking to give them stable routines. Sesame Workshop has also offered a useful series of online resources and activities during the pandemic. “It is important to be there right now for families and children, so we try to do our part to the best of our ability,” said Lehmann.

In an interview after the recording, Elmo said he was having a great time. “It is wonderful to meet new people. Elmo can meet new guests on the show every day, “he said. “Elmo can learn from everyone too. It is wonderful”.

He said his favorite games include racing to dress up teddy bears, makeovers to monsters, freezing with music and racing on tricycles. He promised a lot of music, skits and games.

“We have many good things prepared. You will see, “said Elmo.

