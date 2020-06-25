Three out of every four Spaniards have chosen free television to inform themselves during the pandemic, according to the first barometer on the social perception of free television promoted by the Union of Open Commercial Televisions (UTECA) in collaboration with the consultants Barlovento Comunicación y Deloitte. This study, carried out with surveys between May 4 and 11, shows the primacy of traditional media (press, radio and television) in the consumption of information and its evaluation. According to the report, open television is the main medium for daily information for 79% of Spaniards, followed by the press (57.5%) and radio (34.4%).

When an extraordinary information event occurs, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, television also becomes the medium of choice for information for 78% of Spaniards. Furthermore, it is the most reliable medium for 55.3% of those interviewed, followed by the press and radio. Also 67% of those surveyed point to open television as the television model that is most involved in society in terms of job creation, tax payment … 87.3% consider it a good of general interest .

While some programs experiment with their new normality (with the public’s return to the set in some spaces and recordings with new security measures), viewers have also been recovering their habits prior to the state of alarm. That return to a gradual normality has been reflected in television consumption throughout the more than three months of alarm, as reported in another report by the consultant Barlovento Comunicación based on data from the Kantar Media auditor.

During this period, each person has consumed 278 minutes of television a day in Spain, which means 51 more minutes (22%) than in the same period last year. In that time, the record of 325 minutes of television per person and day spent in the first week of the alarm state was exceeded to the 221 minutes of the last week in which it was in force. It is a difference of 104 minutes per person per day from the beginning of the confinement to the end of the de-escalation.

During that time, the two months with the highest television consumption in Spain were recorded: April with 302 minutes per person per day and March with 284 minutes. The month of May, with 260 minutes, descends to the 19th place in the historical ranking. The number of viewers who tune in to television daily has also decreased, from 34.6 million to 31 million. The report reflects that viewers whose ages are between 45 and 64 years make up the band in which there has been a greater decrease in television consumption, with 139 minutes less on average per person per day from the beginning to the end of the state of alarm. By time slots, the afternoon (17.00 to 20.30) has lost more than six million viewers in total during this time.