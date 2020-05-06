Undoubtedly, TDTChannels is one of the best known, although today we are going to talk about another one that is giving a lot to talk about and that is even being shared massively on social networks or WhatsApp. We talk about Photocall.tv, a website that many will keep in favorites as it gives access to dozens of DTT, international, radio and even paid channels, along with programming guides for many of these channels.

Free channels on Photocall.tv

Through the previous link we enter directly into Photocall.tv. Enough with open the web and click on the channel we want to see, something that we can do from the PC browser like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge, but also from the mobile browser. Based on our tests, it works perfectly on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android.

The web design can not be more simple, with a top bar that allows us to switch between the categories of channels (National, International, Other, Guide or Radio) and then a grid with the logo of each of the channels. By clicking on each logo, we will be given different possibilities (if the channel offers them) or the player would directly load us to see the content.

In the different channels that we have tested, the truth is that the image quality is very good and they load really fast. Of course, the Other section, which gives us access to payment channels, requires accessing external pages and writing a password that they facilitate in the process itself. In addition, we must know that the visualization of this type of channels is not legal and we recommend that you only access the National section to watch DTT channels.

In total, they offer 246 national channels, 390 international channels, 370 channels in the other section, some adult channels and 229 radio stations. In the Info section they offer us extensions to watch the channels in Chrome or Firefox, in addition to a legal notice that indicates “The streaming content of this website is located on servers provided or transmitted by third parties.”