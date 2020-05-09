“Santo Domingo Primera de América” ​​will be the documentary that will be released this Saturday 9th through Telesistema, which tells the story of the first city in America, from its discovery in 1492 to the details of its construction.

The screening of the documentary directed by José Pintor (Pinky) will take place at 9:00 pm on channel 11 for the Dominican Republic and on TV Quisqueya for the United States.

This cinematographic work, an investment of Banco BHD León, co-written by him and the journalist Huchi Lora, shows important events related to the origin of the city of Santo Domingo and the American continent.

Painter expressed that “Santo Domingo is a unique city, a point of light that would become a reference for an entire continent. A city deserving of the best tribute: that of enduring and being, throughout history, the first in many aspects of this side of the world and of becoming an unprecedented audiovisual document ”.

Luis Molina Achécar, President of the Board of Directors of Banco BHD León, commented that “promoting our history and the cultural values ​​that characterize us as a people is part of the social and moral commitment of Banco BHD León; Hence, we decide to venture into projects that help perpetuate the historical memory of our country, understand and recognize our roots. For us, the documentary Santo Domingo is more than a cinematographic piece, it is a contribution to current and future generations ”.

The documentary highlights transcendental events of the beginning of the city of Santo Domingo and the conquest of the American Continent, such as the arrival of Christopher Columbus, the first buildings, Santo Domingo as the center from which the other conquerors of the continent left, and as the “cradle of human rights”. In this regard, a moment of special relevance in the documentary is the speech by Fray Antón de Montesinos.

In that order, Huchi Lora explained that the documentary emphasizes all the primacies of the city.

Lora said that “Santo Domingo, is supported by the existing historical documentation on the conquest of America, as well as interviews and advice from prestigious Dominican and Spanish historians.”

+ Technical Sheet

Title: Santo Domingo

Genre: Docu-Drama

Dominican nationality

Sponsor: Banco BHD León

Duration: 80 Minutes

Director: José Enrique Pinky

Script: Huchi Lora and José Enrique Pintor

General Producer: Shandy Cuesta

Director of photography: Paco Sánchez Polo

Line Producer: Miguel Campusano

Casting: Desirée Álvarez and Carlos Reyes

Art Direction: Ruth Matos

Music: Carlos Mario Echenique

Wardrobe: Aranzazu Domínguez

Makeup: Ana María Adrikson

Poster: Freddy Enmanuel Caraballo

Cast: Luis del Valle, Uxio Lis, Héctor Then, Ernesto Báez,

Víctor Núñez, Maurice Cuadro, Sebastián Cauma,

Flavia Romina, Mayeri Mendoza, Mickey Montilla,

Karla Johnson, Leonor Asilis and Pablo Tarso.

.