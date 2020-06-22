In the first week of confinement with the state of alarm for the health crisis, television consumption in Spain shot up to all-time highs: 325 minutes a day per person was the average in that week between March 16 and 22 (The The highest previous record corresponded to the first week of 2012, with 277 minutes a day.). With de-escalation, that consumption has dropped in 88 minutes to 237 minutes in the last week of May. Even so, May has also set its own record since audiences were recorded with an average consumption per person of 260 minutes, according to a report by Barlovento Comunicación with data from Kantar.

Eleven weeks after the start of the coronavirus quarantine, the number of viewers who connect to television in Spain has decreased by 2.6 million, from 34.6 to 32 million. Almost half a million of this loss belongs to Catalonia. In the last week before some provinces already entered phase 1, the average number of minutes per day per person had dropped to 273. The month of May registered 37 more minutes compared to May 2019 and 13 over the previous record high, in 2013.

The different rate of de-escalation in each region has also been highlighted in consumption. Asturias, in phase 2, has been the community where consumption per person has decreased the most (128 minutes less). It was also the area where television was watched the most in the first week of the state of alarm (370 minutes), since it now occupies Castilla La-Mancha with 261 minutes per person. Where it has fallen the least until the end of May has been in Catalonia (69 minutes less), although in a phase prior to Asturias, one. The difference in consumption between the provinces in phase 1 (240 minutes) and the provinces in phase 2 (233 minutes) is 7 minutes per person per day.

By age, the group of 45 to 64 years is the one that has stopped watching the most television minutes, almost two hours (117 minutes) per person. In percentage terms, it is young people between 13 and 24 years old who have reduced consumption the most (with a reduction of 36.5%). Asturias and Extremadura are the communities where consumption suffered the greatest decrease when the departures of children and athletes were approved, with 19 minutes less per person per day.

By strips of the television grill, the one in the afternoon, between 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., is the one where consumption has decreased the most, with a loss of 5.5 million viewers compared to the start of the alarm state.