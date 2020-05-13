▲ Striker Robert Lewandowski, of Bayern Munich, during a practice a few days after the restart of the German League. Photo FCBayernEs

Afp and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. a11

Paris. The world soccer drought is about to end this Saturday. At least with a tournament that will be the first to resume activity after the Covid-19 pandemic. The eyes of the world will be on German football whose First Division league will return to the fields.

With most of the local championships suspended due to the health crisis, the resumption of the German league will allow it to have an unprecedented worldwide diffusion. Even Brazil, the country of Pelé and Neymar, goes to the Bundesliga.

The wait will be over soon. On Saturday the ball will roll again in the fields of Germany. And the opening match (Borussia Dortmund-Schalke) could not be more emblematic, Fox Sports television reported on its website.

The Globo group, the most important media conglomerate in Brazil, is giving preferential treatment to the duel, with a cover on Monday on its Globoesporte.com website that included interviews with four Brazilian players who are active in Germany.

All over the planet, the Bundesliga players will have an unprecedented projection, especially when it comes to a less popular championship than the Spanish league of Lionel Messi or the powerful Premier of England.

Throughout Asia, companies that broadcast this sport will not miss the event. In Japan, Sky Perfect will host two games open on Saturday as a return to normal gift.

In Europe there will also be numerous chains that will reinforce their offer, taking advantage of the gap in the weekend grill, normally full of sports events and that during the confinement they broadcast historical games in the absence of live activities.

Expectations in Latin America are also high, according to regional experts. Daniel Brailovsky, a commentator in Mexico, assures that the fans will follow this league regardless of which teams play. Those who love this sport all they want is to see good soccer, and the Bundesliga gives a show regardless of the protagonists, he said.

And for specialized media, deprived of football and revenue, the German restart is also a relief. For those of us who live from soccer, because it is our job, the fact that there is no activity affects us a lot, a weekend without sport is very complicated, said Emilio Fernando Alonso, a Mexican reporter for ESPN.

In addition, the return of the Bundesliga will serve as a test for other competitions that hope to follow in its footsteps, such as the most influential championships in Spain, England and Italy. And it’s not just soccer leagues that will be pending, the NFL will also keep an eye on what’s going on in Europe.

Although the NFL season will kick off in September, the League will be closely monitoring the sanitation procedures in place.

