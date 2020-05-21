COVID-19 It is wreaking significant economic havoc in all industries, including, of course, the entertainment world. To alleviate this situation, the different television networks have begun to implement measures that include reducing the wages of their workers. “Data-reactid =” 23 “> The economic crisis derived from the pandemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19 It is wreaking significant economic havoc in all industries, including, of course, the entertainment world. To alleviate this situation, the different television channels have begun to implement measures that include reducing the wages of their workers.

This seems to be the case of Televisa, whose exclusive artists would see their salaries reduced by between 15 and 20 percent, as reported by journalist Álex Kaffie through El heraldo de México.

“Televisa’s highest paid employees will see their buoyant salaries reduced due, I repeat, to the difficult financial situation the company is going through,” the journalist reported.

Although he confirmed part of the information given by Kaffie, Legarreta specified through social networks that this measure was not an order but a proposal made by the company to its employees in order to solve the economic crisis that the pandemic is generating .

The actress also from successful soap operas on Televisa such as “Reach a Star” and “Long live the children!” He made it clear that she had no problem accepting the measure.

Today she had protested when she was notified. “data-reactid =” 44 “>” In my case I agreed wholeheartedly and asked that this percentage be in order to avoid staff cuts. Different information, right? “, Shared Legarreta after the journalist assured that a colleague from Galilea Montijo de Hoy had protested when they warned her.

