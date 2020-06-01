.

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 1, 2020

Televisa will launch mobile phone services on Monday, in a challenge to America Movil from billionaire Carlos Slim, who has long dominated the country’s telecommunications market.

Instead of building infrastructure, the company will operate as a virtual mobile operator (OMV), and will rent space on Mexico’s shared telecommunications network, operated by Altán Redes.

Cellular service will cost 250 pesos a month per line with unlimited data (80 percent cheaper than comparable América Móvil packages), and will be offered first to existing customers of the Izzi brand cable and Internet packages for the home. , reaching 3 million homes in 17 cities.

Televisa planned to implement the service in September, but as the coronavirus spread, executives felt that the economic crisis stemming from it would create more demand for low-cost phone packages, Izzi CEO Salvi Folch said in an interview. . The pandemic made us speed up our plans. Some of our clients are going to spend less on some services, we see it as an opportunity, Folch said.

The company may consider expanding the service beyond its own clients in the future, he said; But starting with existing users will capitalize on economies of scale. Instead of financing devices, the station will direct customers to buy phones from other providers.

Thus, Televisa follows in the footsteps of American cable companies like Comcast and Charter Communications, which have ventured into the mobile market like OMV in recent years. Mexico has long struggled to promote competition in telecommunications, including passing a constitutional reform in 2013 aimed at loosening Slim’s grip on the market.

However, global telecommunications titans like AT&T and Telefónica have failed to significantly erode Slim’s market share.

.