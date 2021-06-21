Televisa-Univisión will launch a service to face Netflix in 2022

Televisa-Univisión, the company resulting from the merger between two Spanish-speaking entertainment giants, will launch a streaming service during 2022 to compete with Netflix, Disney + and other on-demand content platforms in the United States and Latin America.

According to Deadline, Televisa-Univisión’s streaming platform will have two levels. One free with advertising, which will be based on Univision’s Prende TV, and one payment that will provide the best of Univision Now and Vix. The name of the services, the price and the launch date have not yet been announced.

Televisa-Univision claims to have “the largest library of content and intellectual property in the Spanish-speaking world.” With this, your streaming platform aims to become the most popular in Latin America by offering more original productions in Spanish than “any other streaming service.”

“Today’s announcement is a quantum leap in Univision’s transformation as we aggressively scale and expand our broadcast capabilities to bring thousands of hours of premium original content to the nearly 600 million Spanish-speakers around the world.” Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and director of transformation of Univision.

Televisa-Univisión and its streaming service

The free and ad-supported version of Televisa-Univisión’s streaming service will be based on Univision’s Prende TV currently available. It will offer a wide variety of movies, sports and live news. In addition, you will have 100 channels and 40,000 hours of content on demand.

Televisa-Univisión bets even more on its subscription content. He himself will offer 6,000 hours of additional content in Spanish. As if this were not enough, the company intends to offer more than 30 exclusive originals in its first year of service to attract Latin American Netflix subscribers.

The company has already provided details of its first content. One of them will be Woman of the Devil, an original series created by Leonardo Padrón. In addition, the platform will feature María Dueñas, Santiago Limón and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Televisa-Univisión will not only dive into its own content, but will also make different agreements to increase its catalog. One of them is the one that has arrived with Caracol Televisión, 360 Powwow and Isla Audiovisual to develop the series No Arrived Alone.

The merger, announced in April of this year, contemplates that the Televisa Group acquires 45% of the shareholding of Univisión, becoming the largest shareholder of Televisa-Univisión. However, the transaction between the two firms is still awaiting approval.

Televisa already has an on-demand subscription service known as Blim TV. It offers more than 30 channels with news, sports and music. In addition to series, soap operas and movies. Of course, it is only available in Mexico.

