The famous Mexican media company Grupo Televisa is in one of its worst moments throughout its history due to the health contingency, because in the absence of live programs, its audience begins to stop watching it.

Everything seems to indicate that Televisa has stayed no novel content since the isolation began.

The television station is in the midst of a great crisis that has led it to take certain actions and decisions.

Among them, he highlighted that for five weeks the production of Carla Estrada It will occupy what is considered to be the most important schedule on Mexican television.

The pandemic has pretty serious result For Televisa, it has also had to make emergency decisions in order to complete its programming, so they had to re-launch the bioseries Silvia Pinal Frente a ti.

A very important point is that currently recording forums are closed and the preview material for the new productions unfortunately could not be completed.

That is why from June 1 the future from the television is really uncertain, since the stellar soap opera, Empire of Lies by Giselle González, does not have enough backing of recorded chapters to start broadcasts.

On the other hand, it has been announced that the production starring Angelique Boyer and Andrés Palacios began recording on March 2 and its release was scheduled for the next May 4.

In the same way also will transmit the new version of the classic Rubí, starring Camila Sodi, which has already spread through Univisión and is part of the Fábrica de estrellas concept.

For now, all Televisa programming is paralyzed by the problems of the pandemic, since for now new actions will be taken that will be announced soon.

Now we just have to wait for everything to improve or the company could have big losses and perhaps the largest in its entire history.

