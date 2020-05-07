May 7, 2020 | 1:03 pm

Some of Televisa’s best creative minds face an unexpected challenge: creating their soap operas without a single love scene, or at least a tender kiss.

As COVID-19 cases increased in Mexico, producers were forced to erase physical contact from their soap operas, which traditionally include steamy romances. Then the cameras stopped rolling entirely.

We have had the motto ‘the show must go on’ (the show must go on). We have never stopped a novel in my life, never,

said producer Lucero Suárez, who stopped filming her hit “Te Doy La Vida” in March.

In Mexico, there are 26,025 confirmed cases and 2,507 deaths from COVID-19.

Now, after decades of keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with their passionate soap operas, Mexico’s largest television network faces a chasm.

Like her Hollywood peers, Televisa was forced to suspend production of her series and novels to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the cast and production teams.

The station hopes to resume filming in late May or early June, although with fewer moments of passion.

Shares and downward income

Televisa shares have fallen 78% in the past five years amid anemic earnings growth. Recently, advertising declined as the federal government and businesses cut back.

Like all broadcasters and media companies that rely on advertising revenue, the coronavirus has made things more difficult for Televisa’s profits, according to analysts.

For one thing, with everyone staying home, the ratings are through the roof. On the other hand, since everyone has to stay, advertisers are cutting their budgets,

Barclays analyst Gilberto Garcia said.

In the first quarter of the year, Televisa’s revenues amounted to 23,228.8 million pesos, a decrease of 0.7% annually, mainly due to the decrease in advertising sales.

Televisa’s unit that provides cable television and the internet has become its main source of income. However, content still represents 27% of net sales and could become even more vital as growth in the cable unit slows, Garcia said.

With more people staying at home, Televisa’s audience in Mexico has increased 19% in the past three weeks, a spokesperson said. Novels, which dominate the primetime line, are crucial to the equation.

The company’s fresh content inventory should last until the summer, according to co-CEO Alfonso de Angoitia in a earnings call last week.

The station is still dominant in the Latin American country, but in recent years it has lost viewers due to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.

Televisa in critical situations

Televisa has a long history of continuing to produce novels in critical situations, even after the earthquake that struck Mexico City in 1985. Strikes, like those that occasionally delay filming in Hollywood, have not existed for the station.

Now at least two of its stellar productions have been disrupted by the coronavirus. The crime drama “Empire of Lies” was barely 20% of filming before the series stopped. Although it was scheduled to debut in late April, and now its release was delayed for the summer.

Suarez’s novel, “I Give You Life,” which chronicles a love triangle involving adoptive and biological parents of a child with leukemia, debuted in March with a high audience.

When the coronavirus outbreak began in Mexico, Suarez and his team accelerated production, adding Saturdays as an additional day of filming. With the end of the novel close at hand, Suarez said she was tempted to move on, but in the face of her team’s increased nervousness, she stopped production.

In the last section, the scenes were filmed with measures of social distancing, without hugs, kisses or other physical contact between the cast members.

Most irritating of all could be the love scenes. But Suarez said he has already rephrased some, choosing to show the moments right after the passion, like showing an actress grooming herself on the dresser while the other character rests in bed.

“It is implied,” said Suarez, who spoke to . by phone last week.

He noted that he had seen many Turkish soap operas that borrowed Televisa’s formula with great success, but in which intimacy is only implicit.

If my last scene is not a kiss … we will try to give (the idea). Sometimes you can give love with looks,

Suarez finished.