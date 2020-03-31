Several productions will suspend their recordings indefinitely as a preventive measure against the pandemic

The company Televisa suspended recording work on soap operas and unit shows, People en Español announced, this measure is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news directly affects melodramas like ‘I Give You Life’, the fiction starring José Ron that has just been released in Mexico with great audience success.

“It will not be unfinished“He clarified on Twitter Erika Buenfil, who is part of its cast.

The new melodrama of Angelique Boyer, ‘Empire of Lies’, will also indefinitely stop its recordings as a preventive measure against the pandemic, which will probably change its release date, which was scheduled for May 4.

Televisa He has also ordered to stop the recording of the soap operas that were about to take shape these days in his huge production center.

An example of this was ‘La Mexicana y el Güero’ which will star Itatí Cantoral, which has been forced to indefinitely postpone filming until further notice.

“Given the circumstances of the contingency generated by the coronavirus‘ La Mexicana y el Güero ’ temporarily postpones the start of your recordings. We continue working from our homes on the different things that can be done, but the recordings themselves for social responsibility and because it is also the task of our company, we have to defer it, ”announced the producer, Nicandro Diaz, on social networks.

The melodrama was to begin filming this Monday in Mexico City.

