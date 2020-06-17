During the announcement, the co-CEOs of Televisa took the opportunity to tour the San Ángel facilities

They also thanked the teams of the TV programs that did not stop during the pandemic.

In Nielsen Ibope data, Emilio Azcárraga’s company obtained 20 percent more audience during this pandemic

Although in other markets in the world digital channels are rapidly taking away their land from TV, in Mexico and many areas of Latam it is still the largest media. In this sense, the pandemic was a forceful blow for this industry, since many of the productions had to stop due to the health crisis. But now that the whole country is coming to life, the most powerful chains in the sector are also coming back.

Among them is the TV giant Emilio Azcárraga. According to Televisa Newscasts, the brand’s San Ángel forums will come back to life. The co-CEOs of the company, Alfonso de Angoitia and Bernardo Gómez, appeared at the Hoy program facilities to publicize this starting signal in the new normal. The so-called « Dream Factory » is expected to start immediately with six new productions for the near future.

According to El Financiero, it is expected that this return to action by the TV network will be done, as in other industries, following strict sanitary control measures. Over the past few weeks, not all Televisa productions have stopped. However, only live information and entertainment programs continued on forums. But with this announcement, the starting signal is given for the return of the popular pre-recorded series.

TV Azteca loses with the ad?

Although in the production part the entire sector of the small screen stopped, in terms of sales it seems that the pandemic was more or less positive. Sure, there are companies like NBCU that didn’t enjoy such a positive outlook. But in March it was revealed that, because people are trapped at home, there was a higher consumption of digital channels and TV. Even brands like YouTube decided to bring part of their advertising business to this platform.

Going back to the Televisa case, how can it impact the television environment? The first conclusion would be that TV Azteca will get in trouble, if it does not decide to give a starting flag soon. It must be remembered that this company did not completely stop its productions. According to Hello !, some projects like Ventaneando are already starting to recover their regular format. And Infobae points out that others, Falling in love style, moved to the digital world.

But it is also evident that Televisa went ahead to resume pre-recorded productions. TV Azteca risks having less content than its biggest rival in the medium and long term if it doesn’t start returning to the forums soon. Of course, if you take your time you will be able to compensate for a late start flag with better planning that ensures continuation of projects even in the event of a regrowth. But neither can you afford to stay weeks, or days, more.

The challenge of television

It is not only important for TV Azteca to return to regular activities because Televisa is already doing it. It is also crucial due to certain worrying trends that could reach Mexico. Despite the fact that television consumption increased in recent months, there does not seem to be a decisive change in hiring. In western markets, it is feared that this health crisis will alienate key young markets, such as millennials and Generation Z.

In addition, as in other markets, TV advertising revenues plummeted amid the pandemic according to La Vanguardia. V-Net believes that rising interest in markets like esports could boost its business, as long as they can catch up with digital rivals. For its part, Into The Minds ensures that the creation of new content formats, as well as greater investment in technology, will be the key to future success.

