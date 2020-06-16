This Sunday, the Mexican screen premiered the new version of the iconic series ‘Rubí’, this time, with the protagonist of Camila Sodi as a villain. Many actresses spent playing this character, so Sodi has not been very well received by fans. Look at the details.

June 16, 202010:01 am

Television premiered again Ruby, the famous Mexican series, this time, adapted to the current era and in a 25-chapter format. The same one is carried out by Camila Sodi, singer’s niece Thalía.

Since April last year it became known that the company was looking for the actress who would give life to the famous villain, until Sodi was announced in mid-May as the chosen one to act in this project, which had already been done on other occasions and with other actresses.

Camila Sodi, the new protagonist of ‘Rubí’.

In this new version, the story will be told non-linearly since it will start with a larger Ruby hidden from the mirrors. It will be a journalist who will interview the character of Sodi to find out his version of the events that began 20 years ago.

« To prepare it I like to study a lot, I like to break down the character, archetypes. It is difficult to find leading villains, but in reality I do not see her as a villain because if I start to judge the characters or the people, I no longer empathize, » said the actress. in an interview with the portal Las Estrellas.

Televisa premiered this Sunday the new version of ‘Rubí’.

In addition to Sodi, this new version of ‘Rubí’ has José Ron, Rodrigo Guirao, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Lisardo and Mayrín Villanueva (the latter in the role of Rubí’s mother). Sadly, Camila Sodi’s performance has not exceeded fans’ expectations.

Considering the unexpected turn of this new version of ‘Rubí’, where the protagonist is mired in ruin, different memes regarding Sodi and the comparison with Barbara Mori, the previous Rubí from the Mexican screen.

The original ‘Rubí’ story was written by Yolanda Vargas Dulché in 1963 and was published for the first time in a comic book format as part of the magazine Clásico de Lágrimas, Risas y Amor, which was very popular at the time.

Rubí is a poor and very ambitious woman who uses her beauty to get what she wants regardless of the people she damages along the way, such as her best friend and the man she loves. In principle, it was carried out for Telesistema Mexicano (today, Televisa) by Fanny Cano.

Fanny Cano, the original actress of ‘Rubí’.

Later, Vargas Dulché accepted that his story be adapted to the cinema, since at that time television did not reach the entire country and was also made in black and white. This is how in 1970 came the film in which Iran Eory played Rubí.

The 1970 film ‘Ruby’ starred Iran Eory.

In 2004 the story returned to Mexican television. Between May and October of that year, the 115 episodes in which Barbara Mori She wore her beauty and her acting ability to play the villain protagonist of the story.

In this way, not least at first, Camila Sodi hesitated to accept the role, taking into account the legacy behind her, with the performance of Bárbara Mori as Rubí. Can Thalía’s niece match (or exceed) the 2004 version of ‘Rubí’?

Bárbara Mori was the villain of the series ‘Rubí’ in 2004.