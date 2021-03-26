Televisa ordered “cut” programs from ‘Hoy’ due to accusations against Arturo Macías – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After the presenter of the program ‘Hoy’ Arturo Macías was pointed out by Laura Pons because he allegedly abused her when she was 17 years old, the production made the decision to suspend it while the authorities rule.

In addition to this, the journalist Alex Kaffie reported that Televisa ordered Andrea Rodríguez Doria to cut “all of his appearances in the Easter programs that are going to be broadcast next week and that had already been recorded.”

For this reason the editors of the famous morning paper are working hard.

“That is why the editors of ‘Hoy’ are ‘shaving’ all the shares of the nicknamed ‘Turry’ (who was suspended from Las Estrellas morning since Tuesday)”.

So far Arturo has declared that he is innocent.