Thursday night Televisa is a trend in Twitter because a group of users criticize the telecommunications company for blocking a user from the social network.

Under the hashtag #TelevisaNoTeEnojes The tweeters have published a series of questions and claims, some memes have even been generated, questioning the fact that the television station blocked the summary of the soap opera Marimar.

When doing a measurement in TweetReach, we found that the last hundred tweets related to the tag record a greater reach than 176 thousand accountsas well as an exhibition that exceeds 211 prints.

It is all because Televisa sought to remove a summary of the soap opera called Marimar, which was shared on video by the YouTube channel ‘Te Lo Resumo’, where all kinds of series are reviewed.

According to some press reports, a 14-minute video tells the summary story of the popular production starring Thalía. But, the head of the channel reported on Twitter that Televisa blocked content on the soap opera throughout Mexico. For this reason he asked his followers and the entire community of the social network to manage to trending topics the hashtag #TelevisaNoTeEnojes.

The goal of the lawsuit would be to exert pressure on the television station to return the video. However, we cannot lose sight of the fact that the company could have alleged copyright issues. Although fragments of content can be reproduced as crestomatia, this resource is valid for broadcast, informational or journalistic questions, so the debate would be appropriate.

In this sense, so far no official position has been detected by Televisa or YouTube. However, the reaction of the users is another example of how audiences do not hesitate to make their feelings known when the brands do not correspond to their expectations.

If we consider this position, we must think that if a product were sold, the thick one would risk losing a sale, but when speaking of audiovisual content, we can think of losing audience.

In this regard, it is worth remembering the data obtained by a survey carried out by BSI, which states that 23 percent of consumers say that they would buy a product from the company if its reputation were within the average, a figure that rises to 39 percent when we talk about strong reputation levels and 77 percent when reputation reaches an excellence rating.

