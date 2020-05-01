Grupo Televisa became the first Mexican public company in which its CEOs and Board of Directors cut their salary in half to face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, co-chairs of Televisa, announced in a call with investors that they would reduce 50% of their salary, in order to maintain the company’s employee base and lead by example.

Likewise, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Emilio Azcárraga, and the rest of the members of the board, among them Alberto Bailleres, from Grupo Bal; and Eduardo Tricio from Grupo Lala, joined this solidary decision.

Once the austerity measures were released, they reported that they would also invite group vice presidents and CEOs to reduce their benefits on a voluntary basis.

“The initiative aims to prevent the loss of sources of employment due to the effects that the coronavirus has caused to the Mexican economy,” explained Alfonso de Angoitia. They also reported that, for the first time in 16 years, they would cancel the dividend payment in 2020.

During the call, the executives also guaranteed that the group’s insurers will cover any condition that any of their employees may present as a result of the Covid-19, granting the greatest possible facilities.

At the end of the first quarter of 2020, Televisa reported total sales of 23,228 million pesos, a decrease of only 0.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, despite the fact that advertising sales fell 28.4% as a result of the economic slowdown that Currently the country lives and the depreciation of the peso, among other things.

However, the company also reported that it has solid liquidity of 54,800 million pesos and in this period, the cable segment reached sales of 10,824 million pesos, 9.4% more than the previous period. This segment represented 43.8% of the company’s total sales.

In addition, the contents of the television station, which occupy the first 18 positions of the 20 most watched programs on Mexican television, translated into more licenses and higher income from program sales, which mitigated the drop in advertising.