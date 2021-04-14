Televisa and Univisión join forces to create a platform that seeks to surpass Netflix – Tomatazos

Today, Netflix is ​​still the most successful streaming platform, but several similar services are gaining ground, notably Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max. In this context comes the news that Televisa has joined with Univision to become Televisa-Univision, which is defined as “the largest library of content and intellectual property in the Spanish-speaking world” (via Infobae), which will have help from Google and other companies.

Televisa-Univision’s ambition is very great, it is intended that the streaming platform host, in addition to 400 thousand hours of entertainment in Spanish, new original productions for which US $ 4,000 million will be invested. Grupo Televisa will increase its participation in Univision and the Azcárraga family will continue to produce informative and cultural content.

According to the official statement, the two broadcasters have been partners for six decades, and now they hope to grow together to reach an international audience. Here are some of the points made in the statement:

• A new company is created called Televisa-Univision, dedicated to the production and distribution of content in Spanish. This new company will result from the combination of the two largest and most successful companies in the two largest Spanish-speaking markets: Mexico and the United States.

• Televisa-Univision will have the largest library of content and intellectual property in the Spanish-speaking world.

• The new company will have the backing of players of recognized international prestige.

• This new company will have the infrastructure and resources to bring content in Spanish to all corners of the planet and serve the growing Hispanic population.

• Grupo Televisa maintains ownership of the broadcasting concessions in Mexico and the telecommunications businesses, among others. It will also increase its participation in Univision.

• The Azcárraga family will form a new unit dedicated to the production of informative, news and cultural content.

. @ Televisa and @Univision combine content assets in a transaction that creates the most relevant Spanish-speaking media group in the world # TelevisaGlobal pic.twitter.com/HYdVuzPKC8 – Televisa Prensa (@Televisa_Prensa) April 13, 2021

The streaming business has succeeded and displaced cable television in a way that no one suspected. Televisa was one of the companies affected by the arrival of Netflix, but it did not take long to launch Blim TV, a streaming service with Televisa content that did not manage to get anywhere near the competition even remotely.

With the abundance of streaming platforms, we do not know what future holds for the viewer, on the one hand, they will have many options to choose from, but also the content will be very dispersed, distributed on so many platforms that it will be necessary to pay several subscriptions to keep up with the exclusive premieres of the various studios.