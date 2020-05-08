After an agreement between Televisa and SEP, Aprende en Casa will reach 7.2 million people who did not have access to emerging educational coverage

Starting this May 8, Televisa Group will transmit in the stations that have in the entities the content of the Program distance learning ‘Learn at Home‘, Implemented by the Secretary of Public Education (SEP).

“@SEP_mx and @Televisa agree to expand coverage of the #AprendeEnCasa program”. pic.twitter.com/p1JPdXYU6g – Televisa Prensa # QuédateEnCasa (@Televisa_Prensa) May 7, 2020

After an agreement between the television station and the agency, the educational content, according to the SEP, will reach 7.2 million people they didn’t have access to the emerging educational coverage.

The 16 stations that Televisa has provided, as well as its capacity for ground and satellite antennas, will allow SEP educational programs, now televised, are seen in towns of Campeche, Colima, Coahuila, Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Morelos, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

According to the dependency, the continuity of the school year it remains a valid and extensive reality throughout the national territory.

With these actions the Federal government and the Private initiative They are integrated into the tireless work of teachers, mothers and fathers, and students to maintain a active educational systemSEP said in a statement.

He assured that the support of the Network of Educational and Cultural Radio and Television Broadcasters of Mexico; the Federal Judicial Power channel, JusticiaTV; and Pay TV systems Total Play, Dish, Izzi, SKY, Cablemas, Axtel, Megacable and Claro Video.

In addition, TV UNAM, DGTV, Channel Eleven of the National Polytechnic Institute, and the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State join the task.

