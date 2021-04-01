Televisa actress dies of Covid-19, after 10 days in intensive care

It was on March 21 when Ivette revealed that Monar had entered intensive care and also asked her followers to pray for her, her daughters, her granddaughter and son-in-law, since they were all infected with coronavirus.

Sara Monar and her family. (Facebook / Ivette Picazo.)

Sara Monar made her television debut in 1989 in the telenovela A face from my past, starring Sonia Infante, Joaquín Cordero and Juan Peláez.

Years later he participated in the soap operas Mujeres infieles and later in María Isabel. Other of his successful works were Real love, When I fall in love, The force of destiny, The one who could not love, La Malquerida and more recently, in Corazón que miente. He was also part of the cast of the unitary programs Como dice el saying and La rosa de Guadalupe. Rest in peace.