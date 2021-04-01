Teletubbies Could Be Next To Join The Bitcoin (BTC) Craze

The popular children’s television show Teletubbies caught the attention of the cryptocurrency world when it dropped a curious hint about the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC).

The official Teletubbies hinted at a possible adoption of Bitcoin, adding, “Stay tuned for something BIG this week.”

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

There has been speculation about how “BIG” is coming. Some have suggested that Teletubbies is all about releasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while others were thinking along the lines of an April Fool joke.

It could be a joke or a real Bitcoin message

Teletubbies has been on the air since 1997, but it could be the next big company to adopt Bitcoin if the speculation about its tweets is true. The TV series shows signs that its lovable characters may become the newcomers to the cryptocurrency space.

The Kid’s TV giant’s official Twitter account posted a message with the hashtag “Bitcoin,” saying that favorite characters could be hiding something from viewers.

Po and Tinky Winky, two of the television characters, were spotted with laser eyes next to a huge question mark.

The crypto community is not new to posts where profile pictures are modified with laser eyes. It is gradually becoming a symbol of bullish sentiment and crypto adoption. In other words, it means that something interesting takes place within the crypto space.

But these signs generally come from adults, and not children, the Teletubbies’ target audience. While some observers may think it’s just an April Fools joke, the demographics of children’s television are throwing something different.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Teletubbies is also celebrating its 24th anniversary

Shortly after the message was posted, some Twitter users began responding with crypto-themed puns. They tweeted names of characters like Laa Laa, Buy the Dipsy, and Tether-Winky, who they think fit the crypto space.

The tweet coincides with the show’s 24th anniversary. While no one is sure whether the Teletubbies are serious about the Bitcoin message conveyed in the tweet, the crypto community is still eagerly awaiting that the TV show may choose to launch a non-fungible token.