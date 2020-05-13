Tina Fey tearfully announced that more than $ 115 million was raised to benefit New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19 during a virtual telethon.

“Thank you, thank you,” said Fey, who hosted the event. “Rise Up New York!”Monday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress and other front-line celebrities, including Barbra Streisand, Jennifer López and Michael StrahanThey asked for donations for relief and recovery efforts.

“Our city is under attack, but it is not the first time,” said Robert De NI go. “In the last 20 years (we had) both 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. Even if the worst happens, they will not be able to break our spirit. ”

The one-hour charity event was hosted by New York-based anti-poverty organization Robin Hood and iHeartMedia. Robin Hood said everyone donations will provide support and food, shelter, cash assistance, mental health, legal services and education.

“If they had breakfast today, they are better than 2 million of their neighbors who woke up hungry,” Fey said.

Mariah Carey he performed his 1992 song “Make It Happen”. He sang with his chorus girls and pianist performing on separate screens.

“We can get through this together,” Carey said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt and others sang a version of Frank Sinatra’s classic “New York, New York.” López introduced PS22 Chorus, a choir of New York elementary students who performed Andra Day’s “Rise Up”.

“New York, I know your strength,” said Lopez, who is a native of the city.

Spike Lee expressed words of encouragement about the soon return to sporting events. Streisand and Audra McDonald expressed the same optimism about the New York Theater District, which they said will return “stronger than ever” after its closure due to the pandemic.

New York Giants players like Strahan, Eli Manning, Phil Simms and Justin Tuck announced a giveaway through which a fan will have the opportunity to play a touch-up football game with the players in their own backyards and receive a super bowl ring. The winner of the draw and three friends will be able to play against professional athletes.

Among other actions, Sting sang “Message in a Bottle” and Bon Jovi “It’s My Life”.

