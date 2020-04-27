As is traditional each year, after carrying out the solidarity crusade, Telethon gave the data of the collection achieved on April 3 and 4, thanks to those who contributed digitally.

According to the information provided by the entity, the collection exceeded all expectations, reaching a sum of 39,835,201,003. “We are very grateful. It was an unexpected collection, we are happy with the support, we know that these are difficult times and the public response excites and makes us proud,” said Ximena Casarejos, executive director of Teletón.

The latest data provided by Banco de Chile, 60% of that contribution was donated by people through their transfers and 40% by companies, and on average, Chileans donated $ 15,541. “We see that there was an increase in the amount of donation, that is, the children passed their piggy banks to the parents, who collected the donation from family members,” added the executive director, adding that “we also believe that the vulnerability of the moment that we are passing motivated Chileans to continue contributing in this work that takes on a solidarity importance in the midst of the pandemic. “

The collection obtained in “Telethon accompanies you”, will allow maintaining more than 70 thousand monthly services and continue adapting to the new scenario of the COVID-19 emergency, which forced the implementation of a new way of attending. This new amount will allow serving 3,000 new patients, and continue with the service to 31,311 people.

In the face of the health emergency, from Telethon they reported that they are working to improve telemedicine and telerehabilitation systems, increase the number of tablets for patients and train professionals. In this sense, it is expected to reach 9 thousand connected patients through this technology.

