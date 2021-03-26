Telepizza launches a version with Oreo to try to get us to have pizza for dessert

For a long time the main ‘war’ over pizza toppings has been whether putting pineapple on it was genius or a mortal sin. However, in recent years the most surprising variations have come onto the market that confirm that consumers see with good eyes that brands innovate and dare with different flavors.

One of the companies that is leading this movement is Telepizza, which never ceases to amaze with its constant creations. The last one is the Telepizza Sweet, made with Oreo and conceived by Mondēlez to combine the classic flavor of cookies with the format of pizzas.

The product in question is made with black dough, vanilla mousse, Oreo cookies and white chocolate, an ideal combination for those with a sweet tooth and that for the moment has the approval of those who have launched into trying it.

With this launch, what they seek is to expand the moments of consumption and that the pizzas can also be considered a dessert, what they have baptized as #ElPostreo: that sweet moment with which you put the icing on a good meal.

In 2017 Telepizza released the first version Sweet in collaboration with KitKat, and the following year they did the same with Nestlé, launching a Pizza Red Box. Are they already thinking about the next collaboration? His fans must be licking their lips …

Source: Telepizza

