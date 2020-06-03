There is no possible future. End of the world telephone theater project It is a proposal in which four actresses from different latitudes (Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Puerto Rico), will engage in a telephone conversation, one by one, with the viewer, creating bridges between the present and the future.

These calls will take place June 3 to 29, from Wednesday to Friday, at the following times: 12:00 / 1:00 pm / 2:00 pm / 3:00 pm / 4:00 pm. People will be able to listen to the records that will be uploaded weekly for each chapter, on the UNAM Theater.



Produced by CulturaUNAM through the Theater Direction, Las Desconocidas and Compañía Pentimento, the play is the original idea of ​​its author, Isabel Toledo, who is also in charge of the direction. It has the actions of Manuela Méndez (Argentina), Vianka Alejandro (Puerto Rico), María Olga Delos (Chile) and Itzel Aparicio (Mexico).



“Our main interest,” says Isabel Toledo, “lies in building spaces where we can meet again, in erasing distances, in valuing the moment.”

The decision to use the home phone as a device arises from the interest as a company in recover media that are in disuse to establish a link with the viewer and generate a performance event.

“The home phone is almost alien to younger generations and using it as a means implies, in itself, a trip to the past,” Toledo explained.

On the day of the performance, one of the actresses will make the call and in the conversation the fictional text of the play will be interwoven with the viewer’s present. Each week will be a different chapter:

Chapter I: The phone dances



Chapter II: Advertising sugar



Chapter III: The Last Dog on Planet Earth



Chapter IV: The Feast of the End of the World



For more information see www.teatrounam.com.mx.

No future possible Courtesy of CulturaUNAM