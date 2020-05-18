Telephone sex an alternative for many people

They say that in this life there are things for all kinds of tastes, and a clear example of this is what happens in sex, there are many positions and ways of doing it, such as telephone which is of great help to many people. Below we will talk more about this position, which is very recurring in people with low self-esteem.

Telephone sex and self-esteem

You may wonder what is the phone sex Or how can you have it, the only way and the only tool is a cell phone and a lot of imagination since there is no physical contact so the excitement occurs due to the sounds generated by the other person.

As we discussed, telephone sex is usually a great tool for some people, this for many reasons but particularly because of the lack of self-esteem or trust towards other individuals after a painful experience of a relationship, which is why many times the bad memory makes them fear get hurt.

This is a defense mechanism that all human beings have that after a negative experience in a relationship we make an association with the current partner, as some express it by being more open to relationships, some are more womanizing, telephone sex is a tool that prepares you to regain confidence.

Imagination in phone sex

Telephone sex places a lot of emphasis on the auditory sense, just as others are more visual, there are those who are governed more by sound. Some relate cyber sex to this practice, but it is not so, it is already visual and auditory and the telephone, as its name says, is due to phonetics.

It is worth mentioning that the excitement comes from the words and moans that the other person can make, so it is extremely important that you perfectly express everything you are feeling since this will help the imagination of your lover.

