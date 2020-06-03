During May, one day, a telephone scam was reported in Rosario. It is the average based on a total of 16 registered complaints, almost all in the form of the “uncle’s tale” to trick the interlocutor into handing over money.

According to data from the Second District Regional Prosecutor’s Office, last month 14 events were reported with calls with that contraption that almost always targets adults.

In addition, two complaints were received for the so-called “virtual kidnappings”, when on the other side of the line someone tries to convince that they have a family member in custody and inflict fear so that an alleged ransom is paid.

“The 16 facts are investigated together for the similarity in their mechanics,” reported from the Prosecutor’s Office, and indicated that they are in charge of Dr. Mariano Ríos Artacho, from the Investigation and Trial Unit.

Of these 16 May events, 10 were completed and 6 were attempted. Among all the concretes, the total of the stolen cash amounts to 923,000 pesos, 280,000 dollars and approximately 3,000 euros, in addition to a large amount of jewelry.

Quarantine phone scams on the rise

Recent string

While, Since the last weekend, a new wave of phone scams has been unleashed on older adults in Rosario and the area. and in several cases, the criminals deceived themselves to seize, almost effortlessly, all the savings of their victims.

The last and most resonant episode was against a 93-year-old man who lives in the Álvarez al 1500 passage, in the heart of the city, and who he gave the sum of 100,000 pesos and 100,000 dollars in cash –At the official value of the date, the equivalent of more than 7 million pesos– after he was convinced about a supposed imminent devaluation.

How to avoid these scams

The so-called “uncle’s tale” is an old and repeated form of telephone scam that almost always targets elderly people, who in the eyes of criminals seem more fragile when faced with a deception. And they are also more likely to have savings saved outside the banking system.

Deception generally occurs in contacts to landlines. In this situation, you should not provide personal or family information, report to 911 and relatives, and not indicate if you have money and valuable items.

In case the scammer has previous information and names a direct family member, it is better to cut off and communicate with that person first. If the false friend’s argument is that the cash must be changed because it is out of circulation, it is directly a lie.

They also often argue that there is a problem with the numbering of the tickets or that a financial corral is going to be implemented. If you want to confirm this information, cut and call a family member or person of real trust.

Neither in the face of these calls should family data be given if a kidnapping, accident or road accident is simulated, since criminals use this information to improvise and give consistency to their false argument.

If, despite everything, a money delivery was agreed, it is still necessary to contact someone close to report the situation before it happens. It is important that young people and adults speak and warn the elderly about these modalities.

These types of episodes can be reported by calling 911, the Prosecutor’s Office (Montevideo 1968) or any Territorial Complaints Center.

